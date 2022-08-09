Astonishing Art: Nichelle Nichols by Iain J. Clark

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s never a bad time to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, and her iconic performances as Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series. But it’s particularly poignant to do so now, given her death on July 30.

I think my favorite aspect of this painting by Iain J. Clark is how Uhura’s earring and earpiece are framed in the shot. It highlights a unique sense of style, both from a character perspective and the futuristic universe the show is set in.

One of my favorite installments of “Rob Watches Star Trek” saw me educated on Nichols’ background coming into the show, and how Martin Luther King Jr. encouraged her to stay with Star Trek when she contemplated leaving the show.

RIP to a true legend.

