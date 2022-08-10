A Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 Micro-Review – T.N.Teen!!!

Rob Siebert

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #14
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Federico Blee (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.
RELEASED: August 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We see the Revolutionaries again in this issue. I’d forgotten that one of them is named T.N.Teen. That’s one of the most gloriously hokey superhero names I’ve ever heard.

I like the tense dynamic this series has created with the fictional nation of Gamorra. But I do wish that Gamorra’s president and our main villain, Henry Bendix, was a little more distinct. Right now he’s essentially a poor man’s Lex Luthor.

And I’m just now reading that Bendix is apparently a villain for the Midnighter. That’s cool. But my point still stands.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

