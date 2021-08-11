A Batman: Urban Legends #6 Micro-Review – Robin’s Revelation

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman: Urban Legends #6

AUTHORS: Meghan Fitzmartin, Various

ARTISTS: Belen Ortega, Alejandro Sanchez, Pat Brosseau. Various. Cover by Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok.

RELEASED: August 10, 2021



This is my first look at this anthology series, more specifically the Tim Drake story by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega in which it’s revealed Tim Drake is bisexual. Naturally, some people are up in arms about this. Me? I’ll go on record as saying I don’t mind. It’s just the next development, the next chapter in the character’s story. Who knows? Maybe we’ll start to see a little more of him now.

Also, lost amidst the headlines is a fairly interesting development with Jason Todd. It’s definitely worth a look.

