Lowe’s Narrows Full-Year Guidance to Low End as DIY Spending Softens

Lowe’s (LOW) narrowed its full-year guidance to the bottom of its prior range on Wednesday, a move that confirms what CEO Marvin Ellison said plainly: the do-it-yourself consumer is on the sidelines, and the company sees no catalyst to pull them back before year-end. Shares climbed roughly 4% in morning trading anyway, a sign the market had already priced in a worse outcome.

What the Full-Year Guidance Revision Actually Signals

Lowe’s now projects total sales of $92 billion for the full year, the floor of its prior $92 billion to $94 billion range. Comparable sales are expected to be flat, versus the earlier forecast of flat to up 2%. Adjusted earnings per share guidance settled at $12.25, the low end of the $12.25 to $12.75 prior range.

The read here is not a collapse but a narrowing that removes the upside. Lowe’s did not cut guidance outright, which explains the stock’s relief rally. But collapsing a two-point comp range to zero is a meaningful concession on volume, and anchoring EPS at the low end signals management has little conviction that the back half recovers.

Ellison told CNBC that DIY customers need more confidence in discretionary spending before Lowe’s can lift its outlook. “I make it more about that, less about interest rates, or less about housing turnover,” he said. “We have no control over those things.” That framing matters: it shifts the recovery trigger from macro variables Lowe’s cannot influence to consumer sentiment, which is harder to predict and slower to move.

Q2 Results: Pro and Online Carry the Quarter

For the quarter ended July 31, 2026, Lowe’s reported net income of $2.4 billion, or $4.27 per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.40 per share, up from $4.33 in the prior-year quarter, a modest 1.6% gain that reflects operating leverage on higher sales offset by margin compression.

Total sales reached $25.96 billion, up from $23.96 billion a year earlier. Comparable sales rose 0.2%, driven by strength in pro and home services; online sales grew 15.7%. The DIY segment lagged, pressured by what Lowe’s called macroeconomic headwinds.

The profitability picture is less flattering than the revenue line. According to Lowe’s Q2 2026 press release, net earnings margin contracted to 9.24% of sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2026, from 10.01% for the same period a year earlier. Higher sales did not translate to proportionally higher profit, which is the core tension in this report.

Tariffs added a modest tailwind. Lowe’s received roughly $80 million in tariff refunds during Q2, providing an 11-cent boost to adjusted EPS. Ellison told analysts the July period saw “heightened competitive pressures” as rivals deployed their own tariff refund dollars to cut prices aggressively. He called the dynamic “transitory” and said Lowe’s declined to match, choosing instead to protect profitability. “We feel strongly that we want to deliver strong profitability for our shareholders and make sure that we don’t follow any aggressive pricing action,” Ellison said.

That is a defensible call if the competitive pricing burns out quickly. If it persists, Lowe’s risks ceding share in a category where price matters to the mass consumer.

The balance sheet warrants attention. Lowe’s reported cash and cash equivalents of $3,172 million as of July 31, 2026, down from $4,860 million a year earlier. Merchandise inventory rose to $17,737 million from $16,342 million over the same period. The cash drawdown alongside higher inventory is a combination worth monitoring: if the consumer softness extends into the holiday period, Lowe’s may be carrying more stock than the demand environment justifies.

The acquisition context adds weight to that watch. Lowe’s 10-K filed after Q4 2025 shows the company recognized $149 million in pre-tax expenses tied to the acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group during that quarter. Those are integration costs that will continue to weigh on margins while the company absorbs two sizable deals, even as the core DIY business softens.

Lowe’s rival Home Depot flagged similar dynamics in its Tuesday report, citing a “frozen housing market” and customers who are not returning to big projects. The sector-wide tone is consistent: professional and services demand holds up; the DIY big-ticket project is deferred.

Ellison said the housing market “is going to gradually recover” and that Lowe’s customers are not trading down, just pausing. That distinction matters for the longer thesis: a pausing consumer comes back when confidence returns; a trading-down consumer is a structural share loss. The company’s existing store footprint and pro momentum give it a platform to capitalize on any housing turnover recovery. The risk is duration: the longer the pause extends, the harder it is to hold the full-year guidance floor without another revision.

The thesis for LOW from here rests on one variable: when DIY consumer confidence turns. If Q3 comps slip into negative territory, the $92 billion sales floor and the $12.25 EPS anchor both come under pressure, and the relief rally that greeted Wednesday’s report will look premature.