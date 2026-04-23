The duPont REGISTRY Expansion: Inside the Lucrative, High-Stakes World of Exotic Auto Leasing

When the cars have been polished for the day and the salespeople are keeping an eye on the glass entrance in preparation for the next appointment, a certain kind of silence descends upon a Miami showroom floor in the late afternoon. The inventory, which includes a red Ferrari that no one would dare lean against, a yellow Lamborghini, and a slate-grey 911 GT3 RS, feels heavy. These are not fast-moving vehicles. They move purposefully, via particular purchasers, financing, and narratives. Additionally, more and more through a particular holding company.

DuPont REGISTRY Group announced on March 31, 2026, that it had purchased LLP Exotic Auto Finance, a New Jersey-based lender that has been discreetly establishing connections with over 300 luxury dealers nationwide for the better part of ten years. It’s not the kind of deal that makes cable news go crazy. No headline figure worth billions of dollars. However, in the world of exotic car retailing, it’s seen as a bit of a turning point—the point at which dRG transformed from a high-end listings magazine into a vertically integrated machine that owns the buyer from discovery to signature.

This niche’s economics are more complex than most people realize. Cars like a rare Carrera GT, a six-figure Porsche, and a seven-figure Singer hardly ever trade for cash. Approximately 60% of all car purchases in the United States are financed, and the percentage tends to be even higher at the top end. Rich buyers don’t necessarily dislike writing large checks, but they do not like investing liquid funds in assets that are losing value. For them, leasing is not a financial choice. The choice is based on a portfolio. The whole point is that subtle difference.

Doug Goodman, the CEO of LLP, speaks about the market with the voice of someone who has spent years underwriting vehicles that most bankers wouldn’t touch. S&P gave his securitization in December 2025 A and BBB ratings, which are good results for a portfolio full of limited-edition supercars and Italian V12s. “That unique deal flow creates opportunities competitors simply don’t see,” Goodman stated upon the announcement of the acquisition. It’s the kind of statement you would anticipate from a press release, but it’s also accurate. Something structural changes when you have control over both the financing arm that writes the lease and the marketplace where a buyer finds the car.

It’s also easy to overlook the cultural aspect of this. For many years, duPont REGISTRY—a sort of Architectural Digest for Ferraris—was a glossy print magazine that was displayed on coffee tables in Palm Beach and Bel Air. It was founded forty years ago. The company is attempting to become the full stack of exotic car life, as evidenced by the acquisition of Elferspot earlier this year, LLP, and the emergence of its own online auction platform, dR Live. Not only where you look. where you make purchases. where you get funding. where you sell it again. Amazon applied the same reasoning to Lamborghinis.

It’s difficult not to wonder who really loses as you watch this play out. Because the loss severity on a wrecked McLaren is horrifying and the underwriting requires car-specific expertise that credit scoring models don’t capture, traditional banks have largely avoided this market. The void was filled by independent lenders, and now one of the most reputable of them has been drawn into a larger ecosystem. Over the next five years, dRG might end up being the go-to financing choice for almost everyone purchasing a Porsche GT3 RS through its channels. It’s also possible that the wealthy just continue doing what they’ve always done, which is to cut a wire and call their private banker.

Though less obvious, the risks are still there. Exotic values don’t always increase. The upper end of the market was severely damaged by the 2008 collapse, and any decline that compresses residuals would immediately affect a portfolio that is heavily dependent on leases. By all public standards, Goodman’s team has disciplined underwriting; however, discipline during a boom differs from discipline when a $300,000 Porsche suddenly becomes worth $210,000 at auction. Both LLP and duPont REGISTRY’s new vertically integrated bet seem to have never been put to the test in a bad cycle.

However, the reasoning is difficult to refute. A dedicated Porsche marketplace, a $25 billion transaction pool, 120,000 listings, a live auction platform with a 100% sell-through rate, and now a finance division to seal the deal. That’s a long way to go for a business that began as a magazine. Interest rates, the demand for luxury goods, and the peculiar cyclical mood of the collector class are some of the factors that determine whether the next chapter is as smooth. But for the time being, many people are listening intently in the quiet offices behind them and in the showrooms.