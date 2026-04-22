USAR Stock Jumps as USA Rare Earth Bets $2.8 Billion on a Single Brazilian Mine

The way USA Rare Earth has been navigating the market this month has an almost cinematic quality. The stock, which goes by the ticker USAR, is currently trading at $22.85 following a 1.2% gain on Tuesday. This figure doesn’t seem noteworthy until you consider that it has been as high as $43.98 and as low as $8 in the previous year. The company’s peculiar stance—part mining tale, part geopolitical wager, part speculative frenzy—is fully revealed by that kind of range. Additionally, USAR added fuel to the fire on Monday when it declared it would pay about $2.8 billion to acquire Brazil’s Serra Verde Group.

The Serra Verde agreement is the type of action that is discussed in Washington before Wall Street understands it. The Pela Ema mine, owned by Serra Verde, is located in the Goiás region of Brazil. It started production in 2024 and is currently thought to be the only scaled operation outside of Asia that can produce all four magnetic rare earths: terbium, dysprosium, praseodymium, and neodymium. The most important ones are the final two, the heavy rare earths. They can be found in the tiny motors found in Predator drones, electric cars, wind turbines, and F-35 fighter jets. China has dominated the supply for many years. That is the anxious background of the entire rally.

However, the deal’s structure is where things become intriguing and a little awkward. To make up the difference, USAR is issuing about 126.85 million new shares in addition to paying just $300 million in cash. For a business with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion, operating losses, and a recent 275% EPS miss in Q3, that is a significant dilution.

In a more subdued moment, investors who applauded the announcement on Monday might examine the figures and wonder what their ownership stake actually looks like after the close. Securing long-term offtake through a special purpose vehicle supported by the US government may be a strategic victory that makes the expense worthwhile. Additionally, the market might be pricing in a supply-chain fantasy that takes longer to come true than investors would like to think.

Wall Street is currently on the bullish side. With a $29 target, Wedbush started coverage at Outperform. Canaccord Genuity increased the target price to $32. At $30, Roth MKM is rated as a buy by Benchmark. Analysts generally agree on a target of about $31.50, which suggests significant increase from current levels. Nevertheless, Weiss Ratings continues to maintain a Sell rating, which is noteworthy for a name this erratic. The unusually high call-option activity surrounding the Serra Verde announcement also implies that leveraged speculation, rather than just conviction-based long investors, has amplified the move.

Observing USAR at the moment gives me the impression that the stock is torn between two stories. With a mine in Brazil, processing in Oklahoma, magnet manufacturing in Texas, and yttrium metal production in Cheshire, UK via its Less Common Metals subsidiary, the first is a patient, vertically integrated supply-chain story. The second is a more flimsy Trump-trade momentum play motivated by tariffs, headlines, and the fact that anything classified as “rare earth” in 2026 draws investment.

By the end of 2027, Serra Verde is expected to produce 6,400 tonnes of rare earth oxides annually, with an estimated EBITDA of $550 to $650 million. If the timeline is accurate, those are actual numbers. Execution, dilution, and a lack of patience are the risks. As of right now, USAR is still one of the Nasdaq’s most watched small caps and likely one of the most misinterpreted.