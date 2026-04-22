GME Stock Isn’t Going Away: Why Michael Burry Just Upped His Bet on GameStop

These days, there’s a certain quiet that doesn’t quite live up to GameStop’s reputation. Pre-market trading saw a slight increase, but the stock closed Monday at $24.46, down 1.85%. Not a circus. No tidal wave on Reddit. Nevertheless, the name continues to rank highly on social media, generate thousands of comments on r/Superstonk, and divide analysts who are unable to determine whether this is a turnaround story or a nostalgia play sustained by a devoted customer base. It’s difficult to ignore how different the mood is from January 2021, when shares hit $483 intraday and everyone momentarily pretended to comprehend short interest ratios.

However, the business has evolved—possibly more than the market has anticipated. With about $9 billion in cash on hand and virtually no long-term debt, GameStop has been subtly reorganizing itself around digital collectibles, trading cards, and a smaller, more lucrative retail footprint. When you consider that the company is no longer attempting to be a physical video game chain in the Blockbuster sense, the $1.1 billion in revenue in Q4 2025 was down almost 14% year over year. The success of this change will depend on how it is carried out and whether chairman Ryan Cohen can do with GameStop what he did with Chewy: transform a faltering specialty retailer into something more resilient.

The most recent development occurred last week when it was revealed that Michael Burry, the investor made famous in The Big Short, had expanded his stake in GameStop. Bulls saw the move as confirmation of the theory that GME’s upside depends on how Cohen uses its cash pile, while its downside is constrained by its cash pile. The news spread across Reddit and Substack. For what it’s worth, Burry has also publicly disparaged the current Avis rally, referring to it as “dumb luck.” His concurrent vote of confidence in GameStop is therefore noteworthy. Nothing is guaranteed by it. An eyebrow is raised.

It gets really interesting when it comes to the valuation debate. Starting with about $595 million in trailing free cash flow, Simply Wall St’s discounted cash flow model yields an intrinsic value estimate of about $164.51 per share, indicating that the stock trades about 85% below its estimated value. The price-to-earnings ratio, however, presents a different picture. At 26 times earnings, GME is significantly higher than the peer group average of 17 times and higher than the specialty retail industry average of 21 times. According to one framework, it is severely undervalued. Priced at a premium, according to the other. Such a split is uncommon and instructive.

Then there are the two stories that serious investors are talking about. Based primarily on cash reserves, Cohen’s track record, the debt-free balance sheet, and an intriguing Bitcoin allocation that, depending on your mood, reads as either forward-thinking or unserious, the bull case places fair value close to $220. The bear case, which lands at $11.91, contends that the retail model has been fundamentally disrupted by digital distribution and that no amount of collectibles, buy-now-pay-later integrations, or meme-cycle energy can make it right. The stock is nearly exactly between those two poles at $24.46, which is either mathematically neat or actually significant, though it’s still unclear which.

The level of focus is what doesn’t change. Despite a reported 2,000% increase in short volume recently, shares have remained close to $25 without breaking through important support. With Cohen purchasing a million shares in the last six months, insider activity is leaning toward accumulation at the top. This is where something is going on. What precisely no one seems ready to say yet.