Joby Stock at $9: Is This the Last Cheap Entry Before Flying Taxis Change Everything?

Observing Joby Aviation’s stock trade has a genuinely peculiar quality. The business currently has a gross margin of a sharply negative 3,006%, no certified commercial aircraft, and no commercial revenue from passengers. Nevertheless, on April 15, 2026, about 26.8 million shares were traded as the stock increased 3.75%, adding 33 cents to close at $9.13. The market is viewing Joby as what it is attempting to become rather than what it is today, and that discrepancy between the current situation and the anticipated future is essentially the entire investment thesis, contained in a single price quote.

You must begin in Santa Cruz, California, where Joby has been operating covertly since 2009, in order to comprehend what you’re truly purchasing when you purchase Joby stock. The company’s founder, JoeBen Bevirt, began with a simple idea: cities that are overburdened with ground traffic will eventually pay for electric aircraft because they can transport people more affordably, quietly, and cleanly than helicopters. The S4 aircraft that resulted from that idea has a top speed of 200 miles per hour, can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, and can accommodate a pilot and four passengers. It’s an actual aircraft. It’s flown. As part of its 2026 Electric Skies Tour, Joby showed operational readiness in the San Francisco Bay Area in March. These are flight tests, not promotional renders.

Joby is still awaiting approval for commercial operations in the US from the Federal Aviation Administration, which presents a significant obstacle. With vertiports confirmed at Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah and reservations integrated into the Uber app, the company had intended to start its first commercial flights in Dubai this year. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has effectively frozen the launch market Joby was most dependent on for its first significant commercial milestone, so those plans are on hold. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force contracts and DoD development agreements account for the majority of Joby’s revenue ($53.42 million trailing twelve months). The company has $1.41 billion in cash on hand to continue operating while the geopolitical situation and certifications are resolved.

Rather than being the result of courteous hedging, the division within the analyst community is a reflection of real uncertainty. HC Wainwright and Needham both have $18 targets and buy ratings. With a $7 target, which is significantly below where the stock is currently trading, JPMorgan has an Underweight rating. Canaccord has a $15.50 target and is currently on hold. Nine analysts agree that “Reduce” is the best option, with an average target of $11.90. Interestingly, the stock is already trading below that consensus target at $9.13, which is an uncommon circumstance that implies even the analyst community’s overall pessimism may be partially priced in. There is a belief that the standoff will be resolved by the next significant event, regardless of its course.

Joby Stock at $9: Is This the Last Cheap Entry Before Flying Taxis Change Everything?

Throughout 2026, insider selling has been a recurring theme. On April 14, Joby insider Kate Dehoff executed a prearranged 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from equity vesting and sold 14,295 shares at an average price of $8.73. She now owns 163,567 shares after the transaction reduced her position by 8%. When you zoom out, you can see her selling pattern over the last few months: 28,260 shares at $14.72 in January, another 16,235 shares in February, several smaller tranches in March, and now the sales in April. These are not spontaneous panic sales; rather, they are all prearranged tax-covering transactions. However, the sheer volume of sales since January, which coincided with the stock’s decline from the mid-$14 range to $9, provides a more complete picture of how insiders valued the company at higher prices.

Even though the stock is currently 57% below its 52-week high of $20.95 set last August, it is difficult to ignore the fact that Joby’s three-year return of 131% significantly exceeds the S&P 500’s 69.7% over the same period. That peak occurred during a time when eVTOL enthusiasm was more widespread, and the subsequent decline reflects the harsh reality that timelines in this sector are constantly getting longer. By now, the launch in Dubai was supposed to take place. Commercial flights in the United States are still awaiting FAA certification. No one had anticipated the delay caused by the Middle East conflict. Because the market is repricing the timeline rather than the destination, the stock is currently at $9 instead of $20.

AST SpaceMobile, a satellite company that spent years trading near all-time lows while its certification and launch milestones crept forward, was compared by Motley Fool analysts to Joby as one of the most undervalued near-term opportunities in the market. After commercial satellites were deployed, the company’s stock shot up to $85. The comparison isn’t entirely accurate because FAA certification isn’t a binary event like satellite launches are. However, the underlying reasoning is the same: when the first operational milestone becomes tangible, pre-revenue businesses with real technology and real commercial partners typically re-rate sharply. That was Joby’s first commercial passenger revenue and FAA type certification. The precise moment that occurs is still unknown. However, the business, the plane, and the funds to travel there are all actually in place.