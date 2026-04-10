Rheinmetall’s Stock Faces Dual Pressure from Protests and Geopolitical Jitters

While its order books are overflowing, Rheinmetall’s share price is struggling to gain altitude. The German defense giant is caught between robust operational forecasts and a confluence of headwinds, from activist protests at its Berlin headquarters to simmering geopolitical uncertainties that are testing investor nerves.

The stock closed Friday at 1,532 EUR, marking a 2.9% decline and erasing gains made earlier in the week. This leaves the share nearly 24% below its 52-week high of 2,008 EUR. The pressure isn’t abating, with the stock having retreated over 27% from its peak of 1,995 EUR earlier in the year.

Operational Strength Meets Street Protests

The company’s fundamentals paint a picture of explosive growth. Management forecasts 2026 revenue between 14.0 and 14.5 billion EUR, representing a 40-45% surge. The operating margin is projected to reach approximately 19%, and a commanding 91% of that target revenue is already secured by existing orders. For the trailing twelve months, revenue stands at 9.9 billion EUR, with a market capitalization near 71 billion EUR.

Yet, this operational fortress faces a societal challenge. This week, seven activists from the group “Peacefully Against Genocide” glued themselves to the ground outside Rheinmetall’s Berlin-Wedding office, protesting alleged weapons deliveries to Israel. Police intervened with special solvents to end the sit-in. This follows a late March incident where demonstrators scaled the building’s roof, unfurled a Palestinian flag, and doused the facade in red paint. While not impacting current contracts, such recurring protests raise ESG-related concerns that could influence institutional investment decisions over the medium term.

Geopolitical and Valuation Concerns Loom Large

Beyond the protests, broader geopolitical unease is weighing on sentiment. Reports suggesting former US President Trump is considering a NATO exit in response to allies’ stance on Iran introduce a layer of uncertainty. For Rheinmetall, which has been actively expanding its US ambitions, the potential ramifications are significant and difficult to quantify.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

This uncertainty collides with a demanding valuation. The stock trades at a forward P/E ratio of 43.7 for 2026, a premium to US peers like Raytheon. Even for 2027, the multiple remains elevated at 29.5. Analyst sentiment, however, remains overwhelmingly positive. The average price target sits at 2,044 EUR, implying over 40% upside from current levels around 1,455 EUR. Fifteen analysts rate the stock a Buy, with zero Sell recommendations. Firms like Kepler Capital and Goldman Sachs recently reaffirmed their bullish stances.

Capacity Expansion and Technical Hurdles

On the ground, Rheinmetall is methodically executing its expansion. At the Berlin-Wedding site, a new production facility for 155mm artillery shell components is under construction. Set to commence operations by mid-2026, it will fully replace civilian production being phased out since mid-2025. This marks the first munitions production in the working-class district since World War II, with about 350 employees currently at the location.

Technically, the chart shows lingering weakness from a December “death cross” and a broader head-and-shoulders pattern. Until these signals are neutralized, the strong operational story may continue to be discounted by the market.

Investors now look ahead to the next catalysts. The company will report Q1 2026 figures on May 7th, followed shortly by the ex-dividend date in mid-May for a significantly increased payout of 11.50 EUR per share, up from 8.10 EUR the prior year. For now, the stock exemplifies the tension between record-breaking defense demand and the multifaceted risks that can cap its market performance.

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