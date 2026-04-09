Stadler Rail Charts Course Through Legal Closure and Operational Challenges

Stadler Rail is navigating a complex landscape, marked by the resolution of a major legal dispute and the strategic expansion of its service network, even as it contends with persistent financial and technical pressures. The Swiss train manufacturer recently withdrew its legal challenge against Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), which had awarded a CHF 2.1 billion contract for 200 double-decker trains to Siemens Mobility. After reviewing the Federal Administrative Court’s documents, Stadler concluded the SBB had acted within its legal discretion and saw no path to success, formally pulling its complaint on April 7.

Concurrently, the company is pressing forward with capacity growth, inaugurating a new maintenance hub in Austria this week. Located on the site of a former sugar factory near Vienna, the facility is a strategic move to secure testing capacity and strengthen its operational footprint in Eastern Europe. This expansion is paired with a significant refresh of its board of directors. At the Annual General Meeting on May 5, shareholders will vote on appointing Sabrina Soussan and Michael Schöllhorn, executives with backgrounds at Siemens Mobility and Airbus, bringing crucial large-project expertise to help manage a record order backlog exceeding CHF 32 billion.

The company’s operational momentum was further underscored by a new domestic order. The Gornergrat Railway (GGB) has placed a follow-up contract for four additional “Polaris” cogwheel trains, valued at approximately CHF 30 million. Designed for high-alpine service above 3,000 meters, these vehicles will replace older stock on the route between Zermatt and the Gornergrat. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for autumn and winter 2028, marking the third order for this model type since 2019 and solidifying a long-standing supplier relationship.

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Financially, the picture is mixed. While net profit doubled last year to CHF 100.7 million, free cash flow remained negative. CFO Raphael Widmer does not expect a positive net working capital for 2026 either. Technical setbacks with the new TINA model compound these challenges. Due to noise and vibration issues, cities like Darmstadt and Basel have halted acceptance, forcing Stadler to retrofit 25 vehicles at its own cost by the end of 2026.

This blend of strategic progress and structural burdens continues to foster investor skepticism. Stadler’s share price, currently at €22.30, fell 1.68 percent in recent trading. It remains roughly twelve percent above its 52-week low, searching for a stable footing, while a high short-selling ratio on the Swiss market underscores ongoing caution.

For the current year 2026, management has set ambitious targets, aiming for revenue significantly above CHF 5 billion and an EBIT margin exceeding 5 percent. Capital expenditures for capacity expansion are planned at around CHF 250 million. At the upcoming AGM, the board will propose a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share, more than double the previous year’s CHF 0.20 payout. The coming half-year figures will serve as a critical test, indicating whether the newly bolstered leadership can successfully manage technical retrofits and capacity growth without eroding profitability.

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