A Technical Signal Bolsters Siemens Investment Case

Shares of the German technology conglomerate Siemens have generated a notable technical buy indicator, coinciding with a fundamentally stable order backdrop. This combination is shifting investor attention toward the upcoming financial results that will test the sustainability of the recent price momentum.

The positive technical development stems from a newly triggered ‘MACD long’ signal, an indicator often viewed by market participants as a precursor to a sustained upward trend. While the stock experienced minor consolidation on Thursday, dipping 0.90 percent to close at €214.15, the broader environment appears supportive. Reports suggesting a potential easing of geopolitical tensions are benefiting the entire industrial sector. The short-term price action’s intensity is further highlighted by an exceptionally high Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 86.0.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Order Intake Provides Fundamental Backing

Beyond the chart-based optimism, robust corporate data underpins the current share price movement. In the first quarter of its fiscal year, Siemens reported a 10 percent adjusted increase in order intake, which reached €21.4 billion. This operational strength is reflected in the mixed but steady stance of analyst coverage. UBS continues to recommend buying the shares, while Deutsche Bank maintains a ‘Hold’ rating. The consensus price target among experts stands at €261.78, nearly identical to the stock’s 52-week high of €261.55.

The true fundamental test for the current valuation, however, is scheduled for May 13th. On this date, the company will release its detailed second-quarter financial report. Market observers anticipate full-year earnings per share of approximately €11.00. Furthermore, projections for a dividend increase to €5.63 per share support expectations of the firm’s continued stable profitability.

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