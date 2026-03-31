Siemens Chairman Increases Stake Amid Share Price Weakness

Siemens AG’s supervisory board chairman, Jim Hagemann Snabe, has taken advantage of recent share price declines to increase his personal holdings in the industrial conglomerate. Regulatory filings published today reveal that Snabe executed both purchases and sales of Siemens stock this past Friday, resulting in a net addition to his portfolio. The transactions were carried out at price points ranging from approximately 204 to 206 euros per share.

Strong Fundamentals Contrast with Market Performance

The timing of these insider trades is notable, coming against a backdrop of robust quarterly results. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Siemens reported a 10% surge in orders to 21.4 billion euros. Revenue also saw healthy growth, advancing 8% to reach 19.1 billion euros. The company’s order backlog swelled to a record 120 billion euros. In response to this strong performance, management raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance in February to a range of 10.70 to 11.10 euros.

Despite these solid operational metrics, Siemens’ share price has failed to keep pace. Currently trading near 204 euros, the stock sits roughly 15% below where it started the year and remains well under its 200-day moving average of 235 euros.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Strategic Moves and Capital Allocation in Focus

The company continues to actively return capital to shareholders through a substantial buyback initiative. During just the week of March 16 to 22, Siemens repurchased approximately 711,000 of its own shares. Since the program’s inception in February 2024, the total has climbed to over 22 million shares acquired. Of the 6 billion euros originally authorized for the buyback, nearly 4.4 billion euros has already been deployed.

A major strategic shift is also underway concerning Siemens’ 67% stake in Siemens Healthineers. The conglomerate plans to distribute 30% of its Healthineers shares directly to Siemens shareholders via a spin-off, with further details expected early in the second quarter. Investors will be watching closely for the next catalyst when Siemens releases its Q2 financial results on May 13, which may determine if the firm’s fundamental strength can finally translate into positive momentum for its stock price.

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