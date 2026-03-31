Bridging the Talent Gap: Hensoldt’s Strategic Pivot Amid Record Orders

Shares of defense technology group Hensoldt surged approximately 6% in today’s trading, a notable outperformance against the broader market. This positive momentum stems from the company’s innovative approach to tackling its most pressing operational constraint: a severe shortage of skilled labor.

The Core Challenge: A Delivery Bottleneck

Hensoldt’s fundamental issue is clear. While the company secured record new orders worth €4.71 billion in the last fiscal year—a 62% increase—its revenue growth has lagged significantly. Actual revenues climbed by just under 10% to about €2.46 billion. The total order backlog now stands at €8.83 billion, more than triple the annual turnover.

This gap between incoming contracts and delivered output is primarily due to two factors: scarce electronic components and a critical lack of specialized personnel. Management’s target for 2026 is revenue of roughly €2.75 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 18.5% and 19%. This midpoint falls about 2 percentage points below the current analyst consensus.

A Novel Recruitment Pipeline: From Automotive to Defense

In a direct response to this bottleneck, Hensoldt announced a unique cooperation agreement in mid-March with automotive supplier Aumovio. Dubbed “From Job to Job,” the initiative is designed to transition skilled workers facing redundancy at the supplier directly into roles at Hensoldt. Aumovio plans to cut up to 4,000 positions globally, with around 600 employees affected at its southern German sites in Ulm, Lindau, and Markdorf.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

Hensoldt is specifically targeting systems engineers, software developers, and electrical engineers—professions where automotive specialists possess directly transferable expertise. This partnership exemplifies a broader structural shift in German industry. As the automotive sector faces headwinds, the defense industry is experiencing rapid growth. Other firms like Rheinmetall and Schaeffler are also strategically tapping into the talent and capacity becoming available from the auto industry.

Scaling Capacity: Hiring and Investment

The company is already deep into a significant capacity expansion. After adding approximately 1,200 new employees in 2025, Hensoldt plans to create a further 1,600 positions in 2026, predominantly in Germany. Concurrently, the group is investing around one billion euros to expand its production capabilities between 2025 and 2027.

Upcoming Catalysts for Investors

Two key dates are on the horizon for shareholders. The Q1 2026 results, due on May 6, 2026, will provide the first tangible evidence of whether the ramp-up is translating into measurably higher delivery volumes. Shortly after, on May 25, 2026, the stock will trade ex-dividend. The board has proposed a dividend of €0.55 per share, up from €0.50 the previous year. The first-quarter figures will likely serve as the true benchmark for assessing the pace at which Hensoldt can close the divide between its formidable order book and its realized revenue.

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