Antitrust Review Becomes Key Hurdle for OHB’s Major Defense Contract

A pivotal military contract, potentially the largest in OHB SE’s corporate history, now hinges on regulatory approval. Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has initiated a review of the proposed joint venture between the Bremen-based aerospace group and Rheinmetall Digital. The outcome carries significant weight for OHB, as the venture is central to securing the multi-billion euro SATCOMBw Stage 4 project.

Operational Strength Amidst Scrutiny

While the antitrust examination proceeds, OHB operates from a position of robust financial health. The company recently reported that revenue for fiscal year 2025 climbed 21% to €1.24 billion. Its adjusted EBIT saw a disproportionate rise, reaching €84 million. Furthermore, the firm’s order backlog has hit a record high of €3.19 billion, providing substantial visibility. The next operational update is scheduled for May 7, 2026, with the release of first-quarter figures.

The Strategic Alliance for Satellite Communications

The core objective of the partnership is to develop an independent, satellite-based communications network for the German armed forces. The system is slated for deployment in low Earth orbit by 2029, with total project value estimates reaching as high as €10 billion. Regulatory clearance for the joint entity is an absolute prerequisite for work to begin. Within the planned consortium, Rheinmetall would assume military systems leadership, while OHB would be responsible for satellite construction and engineering.

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A Calculated Trade-Off for Greater Reward

An intriguing dynamic involves the additional participation of Airbus in the bidding consortium. Although this configuration reduces OHB’s direct share of the work, it substantially boosts the alliance’s probability of winning the overall contract. Analysis from the research firm NuWays estimates the consortium could capture approximately one-third of the total project value. For OHB, this would translate into cumulative contract awards between €2.7 billion and €3.3 billion.

This move occurs against a backdrop of increasing consolidation pressure within the European aerospace and defense sector. The planned merger of the space divisions of Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo by 2027 is set to create a new industry giant employing 25,000 people.

For now, the pace of the cartel office’s merger review process stands as the primary formal determinant guiding the timeline for OHB’s ambitious defense growth strategy.

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