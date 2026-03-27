Hensoldt Shares Under Pressure as Profitability Outlook Disappoints

Defense electronics specialist Hensoldt is grappling with the operational challenges born from its own commercial success. A European-wide push for military modernization has filled the company’s order books to bursting point, yet its actual production output is struggling to keep pace. This growing gap between orders and execution weighed heavily on investor sentiment following the release of its annual report.

Capacity Constraints Hit the Bottom Line

The market’s reaction—a share price decline of 5.33 percent to €70.10—was not driven by the top-line figures. In fact, annual revenue for 2025 grew by nearly ten percent, reaching €2.46 billion. The primary concerns for shareholders centered on forward-looking guidance and profitability metrics.

Hensoldt’s projected EBITDA margin for 2026, forecasted between 18.5% and 19.0%, fell short of consensus analyst expectations. Furthermore, the proposed dividend of €0.55 per share was lower than many had anticipated. A deeper look at the financial statements reveals a core structural issue: a record-breaking order intake of €4.71 billion contrasts sharply with a declining net profit, which dropped to €86 million from €106 million the previous year.

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Supply Chain and Labor Shortages Create Backlog

Company leadership attributed the profit contraction to significant investments in capacity expansion. Structural bottlenecks within the supply chain for electronic components, coupled with a severe shortage of skilled labor, are preventing a faster conversion of its enormous €8.83 billion order backlog into revenue.

To address these impediments, Hensoldt has initiated several countermeasures. A long-term supply agreement now secures nearly one million essential gallium nitride components through 2030, crucial for its radar systems manufacturing. In tandem, a major hiring campaign is underway. The company plans to add 1,600 new employees in the current year alone, pushing its total workforce above the 10,000 mark for the first time.

The critical question of whether these costly capacity investments can swiftly bridge the divide between order backlog and revenue growth will receive an early test. Hensoldt is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 6, 2026. By that time, investors will be looking for clear, measurable progress in turning its record orders into operational execution.

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