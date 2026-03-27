BYD Faces Dual Test: Annual Results and New SUV Launch Converge

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD finds itself under an intense spotlight this week as two significant events coincide. The official market launch of its new Song Ultra EV model is occurring alongside the scheduled release of the company’s full-year 2025 financial results on March 27.

International Expansion and Domestic Pressures

While BYD solidified its position as the world’s leading seller of electric vehicles in 2025, surpassing Tesla with over 4.6 million units sold globally, its home market presents challenges. A key milestone was the export of more than one million vehicles for the first time. The company has set an official export target of 1.3 million units for markets outside China in 2026.

Domestically, however, the picture is more complex. Combined sales for January and February 2026, adjusted for the seasonal effect of the Chinese New Year holiday, fell by approximately 36% compared to the same period last year. Analysts attribute part of this decline to the reintroduction of a 5% purchase tax on electric vehicles at the end of 2025, which pulled demand forward and created a gap at the start of the new year.

Song Ultra EV Enters a Competitive Fray

Central to BYD’s strategy is the launch of the Song Ultra EV, a mid-size all-electric SUV. The vehicle is equipped with the company’s second-generation Blade Battery and features flash-charging technology capable of up to 1,500 kW. This allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes.

Priced aggressively, the model starts at 151,900 yuan, which is below its initially announced pre-sale price of 155,000 yuan. This launch price reduction is viewed as a direct move to capture market share in the fiercely contested SUV segment. Since pre-sales began on March 6, the company has received over 21,500 orders. Four variants are available, with prices ranging up to 179,900 yuan.

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Infrastructure and Investment Build Out

Supporting this push is a rapid expansion of BYD’s charging network. By mid-March 2026, roughly 4,600 stations were operational across 279 Chinese cities, with an annual target of 20,000 locations. The company plans to introduce its flash-charging stations to international markets by the end of 2026.

Concurrently, BYD is advancing its global manufacturing and research footprint. A new research and development center near Rio de Janeiro will receive an additional investment of 300 million Brazilian reals (approximately $56.9 million USD). Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with an opening planned for 2028. New production plants are also under development in Hungary and Thailand.

Financial Results and Shareholder Focus

All eyes are now on the upcoming annual report. Market experts anticipate that fourth-quarter 2025 revenue will show a decline of nearly 11% to 245.5 billion yuan. Shareholders will be scrutinizing the figures to assess how the company’s substantial international investments are impacting profitability—whether they are weighing on margins in the short term or building a foundation for long-term growth.

The company’s board of supervisors is also set to make a final decision on the dividend for the 2025 fiscal year on March 27, adding another layer of significance to the date.

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