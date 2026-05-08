Inside Jungkook’s Hybe Stock Investment: How the BTS Maknae Built a Billion-Won Empire

The way Jungkook manages his finances is subtly revealing. The youngest member of BTS has primarily just sat on his shares, whereas his bandmates have occasionally reduced their Hybe holdings or rotated capital into other endeavors. The last count was 68,385. Regardless of what the Seoul market did that morning, that pile was valued at about 21.4 billion won by December 2025. When you consider that he is still in his twenties, the number seems almost cinematic.

The life of the stock itself has been peculiar. When BTS announced their hiatus in 2020, Hybe went public at 135,000 won per share, crashed, and then recovered as the boys completed their military service and the rumors of a comeback turned into real studio sessions. The stock reached a four-year high of about 346,000 won in early 2026 before declining. The BTS return appears to be priced in, according to investors. Whether they’re correct is a completely different story.

Jungkook is in strange company because of his stake. Chaebol heirs, or children who inherited shares in Samsung subsidiaries or Hyundai affiliates without having to do any work, typically dominate the Korea JoongAng Daily’s annual ranking of the richest shareholders under 30. He is there with Jimin and V, three former trainees from a small label that wasn’t even Hybe at the time of their signing. The list itself seems unsure of what to do with them.

Recalling Hybe’s location at the time the BTS members received their initial equity grants is helpful. At the time, Big Hit Entertainment was a tenacious business with a single large wager. Before the IPO, founder Bang Si-hyuk gave shares to the artists; at the time, this seemed generous, but looking back, it seems more like genius. The majority of idols do not receive equity. The majority of labels refuse to give it. The maknae now appears in discussions typically reserved for the heirs of conglomerates, in part because BTS did and Jungkook persisted. Outlets like Music Business Worldwide, which has kept a close eye on Hybe’s corporate filings, have published in-depth coverage of these holdings.

Not all of it has been silent gratitude. Prosecutors verified in 2024 that identity theft had taken 33,500 of his shares—roughly 8.4 billion won—out of his account while he was finishing his military service. Before being apprehended, the thief sold a portion. It’s the kind of detail that doesn’t really fit neatly into any story. It’s difficult to ignore how vulnerable even the most reclusive celebrity can be when he’s living in barracks and his name is still linked to thousands of tradeable certificates in a brokerage system.

And there is the ongoing Bang Si-hyuk situation. The chairman of Hybe, who owns 28.86% of the business, is currently the focus of an IPO-related police investigation, and prosecutors have repeatedly denied requests for an arrest warrant. As expected, the market responded to the news. According to listings on Investing.com, Hybe shares are currently trading closer to 249,500 won, a decrease from their January peak. Depending on who you ask, this could be noise or a true overhang. Citing what analysts referred to as positive surprises, CNBC reported in March that one bank had increased its target price to 500,000 won and reaffirmed a buy rating. Some investors are not as persuaded.

The lack of drama surrounding Jungkook’s case is what makes it intriguing, not just the magnitude of the stakes. He hasn’t made any overt diversification into restaurants, cryptocurrency, or other ventures that would imply he is protecting himself from his employer. The Itaewon house he purchased in 2020 for 7.63 billion won, which was later demolished to construct something unique, is currently valued at about 10 billion won. A Yongsan villa ended up in his brother’s name, and an apartment made a tiny profit. It reads more like the decisions of someone who would prefer not to think about money very often than a portfolio strategy.

Whether the upcoming Hybe chapter rewards that patience is still up in the air. The business is betting on Weverse and organizations like KATSEYE, growing in Latin America, and entering India. Jason Lee, the company’s CEO, has made it clear that he wants to take the company beyond what he referred to as “the label behind BTS.” That might work. Perhaps the final significant boost before the stock needs to find a new narrative is the BTS comeback tour, which consists of 79 performances in 34 regions. Jungkook holds for the time being. That’s the loudest statement he’s ever made, in a sense.