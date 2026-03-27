A Tale of Two Industries: AI Infrastructure Booms While Traditional Manufacturing Stalls

The European industrial landscape is experiencing a profound divergence. On the same day, one major player is forced to idle a factory while another secures multi-million euro orders for the infrastructure of the future. This contrast underscores a widening chasm: companies capitalizing on the artificial intelligence revolution are rapidly pulling away from those mired in traditional, struggling sectors like steel.

ABB Powers Up with AI Infrastructure Demand

In a stark counterpoint to industrial woes elsewhere, technology giant ABB is riding a wave of demand. The company recently expanded its partnership with VoltaGrid at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. The agreement centers on supplying 35 additional synchronous condensers with flywheel technology, alongside prefabricated eHouse units for global power generation projects. These orders are scheduled to be booked in the second quarter of 2026.

This technology is critical for next-generation AI data centers. Synchronous condensers act as shock absorbers for electrical grids, providing instant inertia and stabilizing voltage through reactive power management—a necessity for power-hungry AI chips. The broader trend is clear: data centers consumed approximately 1.5% of global electricity in 2024, and in the United States, they are projected to account for nearly half of the growth in power demand by 2030.

ABB’s financials reflect this strength. Its fourth-quarter net profit climbed to $1.27 billion, up from $987 million a year earlier, on revenue growth of 9%. Although shares dipped 3.5% to 70.50 euros in today’s trading, they remain up around 12% year-to-date. The stock is predominantly rated as a “Strong Buy” by analysts. ABB’s upcoming quarterly report on April 22 will provide the first quantification of the VoltaGrid partnership’s financial impact.

Thyssenkrupp Steel: Flood of Imports Forces Another Shutdown

Meanwhile, Thyssenkrupp faces a harsh reality. Its subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, will halt production of grain-oriented electrical steel at its Isbergues, France plant from June through September. Approximately 600 employees are affected and will receive state support from Paris.

This marks the second shutdown in three months, with the facility operating at only half capacity since January. Angelo Di Martino, head of the subsidiary, cites a “ruinous flood of imports” as the cause. The data supports this: since 2022, imports into the EU have tripled and now constitute over 50% of the European market volume. Only two producers of this specialty material, used in transformers, substations, and wind turbines, remain in all of Europe.

Thyssenkrupp’s share price currently stands at 7.92 euros, representing a decline of nearly 25% over the past month and hovering just above its 52-week low. The group has already issued a net loss warning of 400 to 800 million euros for the 2025/26 fiscal year, driven by restructuring costs at Steel Europe. While Barclays slightly raised its price target to 9.50 euros in February, J.P. Morgan maintained a “Hold” rating in March.

A long-term silver lining exists: studies forecast a tripling of global demand for grain-oriented electrical steel by 2050. Whether Thyssenkrupp will still be among the producers depends heavily on how swiftly the EU implements protective trade measures.

Hochtief Builds a Record Backlog Against Domestic Headwinds

Defying a subdued German construction sector, Hochtief is successfully leveraging its international strategy. The Aspire consortium, comprising Hochtief, Vinci Building, and Cityheart, has won a 50-year public-private partnership project with the University of Southampton, valued at approximately 200 million euros. The project includes 1,092 new student apartments, the refurbishment of 399 existing rooms, and the restoration of the listed Stoneham House.

This follows a contract worth up to 900 million euros signed in early March for the expansion of the East-Link rail line near Stockholm. CEO Juan Santamaría positions these wins as evidence of the group’s end-to-end capability, spanning planning, construction, financing, and operation.

The company’s operational foundation is robust:

* 2025 Operating Net Profit: 789 million euros (+26%), exceeding its own forecast

* Order Intake: Up 32% year-on-year, with a record order backlog of 73 billion euros

* 2026 Guidance: Operating net profit of 950–1,025 million euros (20–30% growth)

* 2025 Revenue: 38.24 billion euros (+14.8% year-on-year)

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Thyssenkrupp?

Trading at 392.20 euros, the shares are about 5% below their 52-week high but have gained over 130% year-to-date. Barclays recently reaffirmed its “Hold” rating.

Stadler Rail: Profit Doubles as Cash Burns

Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler Rail presented a mixed annual report for 2025 on March 18. Revenue increased by 13% to 3.7 billion Swiss francs, accompanied by a doubling of net profit.

However, a significant concern emerged: free cash flow plummeted to negative 588 million francs, a sharp reversal from a positive 140 million francs the previous year. Net liquidity also turned negative, falling from positive 368 million to negative 275 million francs. Management attributes this outflow to the natural cycle of working through its order backlog, as advance payments received in prior years are now being deployed for production ramp-up.

Strategically, Stadler is acting to mitigate trade risks. It has inaugurated its own aluminum welding workshop for car bodies in Salt Lake City, increasing the local value-added share for US orders to over 70%—a clear shield against potential tariffs.

For 2026, Stadler is targeting revenue exceeding 5.0 billion francs, a jump of 36%, with an EBIT margin expected to rise above 5%. Management cautions that cash flow could remain under pressure through 2026 due to the production ramp-up. The stock is trading near 22 euros, close to its 200-day average. The average analyst price target is 20.60 Swiss francs, below the current level. The next two quarters will be critical; if cash flow does not return to positive territory, investor patience may wear thin.

Weichai Power: Revenue Growth Meets Profit Contraction

Weichai Power released its full-year 2025 results today, confirming previously disclosed preliminary figures that paint a dual picture. Revenue rose to 231.81 billion renminbi (prior year: 215.69 billion), while profit fell significantly to 10.93 billion renminbi from 14.28 billion a year earlier.

This discrepancy reflects the costs of a structural transformation. The Chinese industrial conglomerate is benefiting from Beijing’s policy-driven shift in heavy-duty transport but faces margin pressure and headwinds in its overseas business. Market reaction has been surprisingly muted; shares are up roughly 40% since the start of the year and trade at 2.92 euros, despite a one-day drop of over 5%.

An unexpected growth driver is emerging: AI data centers require high-performance diesel generators. Market researchers value the global market for data center diesel engines at 83.4 billion renminbi by 2028. Sales of Weichai’s M-Series of large-volume engines exceeded 7,700 units in the first nine months of 2025, a gain of more than 30%. Over 900 of these were destined for data center projects, three times the number in the same period last year.

Trading at a forward P/E ratio of 15.6, Weichai now commands a premium to its three-year average of 13.2. The most recent analyst consensus is a “Hold” rating with a price target of 29 Hong Kong dollars.

Sector Outlook: Catalysts on the Horizon

The coming weeks will deliver clear catalysts for these divergent paths. For Thyssenkrupp, EU trade policy decisions will determine if the summer shutdown in Isbergues becomes permanent. ABB’s April 22 quarterly report will quantify the initial contribution of its growing data center pipeline. Meanwhile, Stadler Rail’s cash flow trajectory over the next six months will test the market’s faith in its growth narrative. The industrial sector’s great divide shows no signs of narrowing.

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