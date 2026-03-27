Leadership Confidence Shines as Deutz AG Insiders Make Major Share Purchases

Despite announcing what stands as one of its strongest annual performances in recent memory, Deutz AG witnessed a significant decline in its share price. This market skepticism, fueled by broad guidance for the current year, has been met with a powerful signal from the company’s leadership. Senior executives and supervisory board members have collectively invested more than half a million euros in the company’s stock, underscoring their belief in its long-term trajectory.

Record Financials Clash with Cautious Investor Sentiment

The engine manufacturer’s 2025 results presented a robust financial picture. Revenue advanced by 12.7 percent to reach €2.04 billion, while the adjusted operating result (EBIT) surged by over 46 percent. In line with this performance, the proposed dividend is set to increase to €0.18 per share. However, the market response on Thursday was decidedly negative, with shares falling 6.86 percent to €8.48. This drop extends a one-month loss of approximately 29 percent, pulling the equity well below its 50-day moving average of €10.82.

The primary driver of this pessimistic reaction appears to be the outlook for 2026. Management has provided a revenue target range of €2.3 to €2.5 billion, with an expected margin between 6.5 and 8.0 percent. Analysts at DZ Bank have characterized this target corridor as excessively wide, citing a lack of clarity regarding underlying assumptions. Further concerns stem from a delayed recovery in the core business segments of agricultural and construction machinery.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Deutz AG?

Executives Capitalize on Market Uncertainty with Personal Investments

It is precisely during this period of doubt that Deutz’s top management has chosen to act. Recent regulatory filings confirm substantial share acquisitions at prices ranging from €8.36 to €9.04:

Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte (CEO): Purchased shares worth approximately €401,000.

Purchased shares worth approximately €401,000. Oliver Neu (CFO): Acquired a stake valued at nearly €90,000.

Acquired a stake valued at nearly €90,000. Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter (Chairman of the Supervisory Board): Invested about €86,000.

These transactions are viewed as a strong endorsement of the firm’s strategic direction. An ongoing efficiency program is steadily reducing the cost base, while a strategic pivot toward defense and energy systems—accelerated by the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau—is opening new revenue streams. Under its “Dual+” strategy, Deutz aims to double revenue to €4 billion by 2030 and achieve a 10 percent margin.

The leadership’s optimism finds support from Warburg Research, which has maintained a price target of €12.90 for the stock. The firm notes that management has laid the operational groundwork by refocusing on the thriving energy division and implementing continuous cost controls. The scale of the recent insider buying now sends a clear message: the company’s leadership considers the current market discount to be fundamentally unwarranted.

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