A Tale of Two Bets: Renk’s Record Orders Face Off Against Rising Short Interest

The German propulsion specialist Renk finds itself at the center of a classic market contradiction. On one hand, the company is posting record financial results and an unprecedented order backlog. On the other, a cluster of prominent institutional investors is actively betting on a decline in its share price.

Strong Fundamentals Underpin the Business

Renk’s performance for the 2025 fiscal year presented a robust picture. Revenue climbed by nearly 20% to reach €1.4 billion, while adjusted EBIT saw a 22% increase to €230 million. Perhaps most strikingly, the company’s order book swelled to an all-time high of €6.68 billion by year-end, marking a 35% surge compared to the previous year. Its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 23.5% already significantly surpasses its own medium-term target of 20%.

Looking ahead to 2026, management forecasts revenue exceeding €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT in a range between €255 million and €285 million. The company has acknowledged a timing shift affecting orders worth approximately €200 million, now expected in the first half of the year rather than earlier. While this represents a short-term cash flow disruption rather than a loss of business, it has provided a point of contention for market skeptics.

The Short Seller Thesis: Geopolitics and Timing

This skepticism is embodied by several quantitatively-focused hedge funds building short positions. AQR Capital Management currently holds the largest disclosed short position, equivalent to 1.82% of outstanding shares. Marshall Wace increased its short interest to 1.13% in early March, while PDT Partners maintains a position of 0.82%.

A key factor underpinning their bearish stance is a specific geopolitical challenge. The German government is currently blocking export licenses for RK-325 transmission systems destined for Israeli Merkava and Namer armored vehicles, jeopardizing €80 to €100 million in projected 2026 revenue.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

In response, Renk’s management is executing a strategic pivot. Production for these systems is being relocated to its facility in Muskegon, Michigan. This move allows the company to fulfill contracts through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, thereby circumventing German export restrictions entirely.

Capacity Expansion Amidst Market Pressure

Concurrently, Renk is undertaking a significant capacity expansion at its Augsburg headquarters. The production rate for tank transmissions is slated to rise to roughly 800 units annually by the end of 2026—a substantial increase from the pre-Ukraine war level of 200 to 300 units.

Despite this operational progress and a further follow-on defense contract secured on March 18, the positive news flow has failed to stabilize the stock. Renk’s shares currently trade approximately 41% below their 52-week high of €88.73 and remain notably beneath their 200-day moving average.

Upcoming Catalysts

All eyes are now on forthcoming financial disclosures that may clarify the situation. The company will hold a pre-close call on April 22, followed by the release of full quarterly figures on May 6.

These updates will serve as critical tests. Investors will scrutinize whether the delayed €200 million in orders have been successfully converted into revenue as planned and whether the production shift to the United States is progressing swiftly enough to offset the impact of the export blockade. The answers could either validate the short sellers’ concerns or strip them of their primary argument.

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