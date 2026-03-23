BYD’s Global Ambitions: Navigating Domestic Headwinds with a North American Push

The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is accelerating its international growth strategy, even as it faces significant challenges in its home market. This strategic pivot comes at a critical juncture for investors, with the company’s full-year 2025 financial results scheduled for release on March 26.

Domestic Market Pressures Fuel Overseas Drive

A primary catalyst for BYD’s aggressive global expansion is a notable slowdown in China. The company, a leader in the domestic EV sector, reported a year-on-year sales decline of approximately 36% for the first two months of 2026. This downturn is partly attributed to the reintroduction of a 5% purchase tax on electric cars in late 2025, which prompted many consumers to buy earlier and created a subsequent demand vacuum. A historic milestone was reached in February, when international deliveries surpassed domestic sales for the first time, with over 100,600 vehicles shipped abroad.

Canada Emerges as a Strategic Foothold

North America, and Canada in particular, is now a central focus of BYD’s expansion blueprint. A pivotal political agreement in January facilitated this move, as Canada reduced import tariffs on Chinese EVs from 100% to 6.1% in exchange for lower Chinese duties on Canadian agricultural goods. BYD is moving swiftly to capitalize on this new access.

The company plans to establish 20 dealerships in the Greater Toronto Area within a single year. It has already secured regulatory approvals for models such as the Seal and the compact Atto 3, granting it a tangible head start over other Chinese automakers like Geely and Chery, which are also targeting the Canadian market.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Beyond Export: Pursuing Local Manufacturing and Acquisitions

BYD’s leadership has signaled a move beyond mere export. Stella Li, a company vice president, recently dismissed traditional joint ventures as the preferred model. Instead, the firm is evaluating the construction of its own production facility in Canada. Concurrently, it is exploring targeted acquisitions of established but financially struggling Western automakers—many of whom are strained by the dual burden of funding both combustion engine and electric vehicle divisions.

The seriousness of BYD’s local production strategy is further evidenced by its activities in Mexico, where it remains one of three final bidders for a major Nissan-Mercedes manufacturing plant.

Financial Outlook and Hurdles Ahead

Despite these ambitious plans, obstacles remain in the North American market. Imported vehicles are ineligible for Canadian government purchase incentives of up to $5,000, depriving BYD of a key sales driver. The upcoming annual report will provide crucial insight into whether the global strategy can offset the domestic weakness and substantial overseas investments.

Analysts anticipate the Thursday earnings release to show a nearly 11% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, alongside a decline in earnings per share. For the current 2026 fiscal year, BYD has publicly set a firm target of selling 1.3 million vehicles outside of China.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from March 23 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 23.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...