Uber Stock Jumps 8.5% After Earnings — But Is the Rally Built to Last?

Uber’s response on the trading floor this week had the same vibe as the morning after a tech company exceeds expectations on Wall Street. Traders who had written off the company as being in a mid-cycle rut for the majority of the spring found themselves recalculating after the stock surged 8.5% on Wednesday and settled close to $79.17. It’s the kind of move that draws attention back, but it doesn’t exactly reset a thesis.

The reaction is intriguing in part because the numbers themselves were inconsistent. Revenue of $13.2 billion, which grew by roughly 14.5% year over year and was respectable but not spectacular, fell just short of analysts’ expectations. Profitability, however, revealed a different picture. Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.48 billion and adjusted earnings per share reached $0.72, both exceeding the benchmark set by Wall Street. The market’s perception of this company has significantly changed as investors now seem to think that the margin story is more important than the top-line story.

The forward guidance, however, was what actually caused the stock to move. Uber projected second-quarter gross bookings of almost $58 billion, well above consensus estimates. Despite the geopolitical noise from the Iran conflict, which has undoubtedly hurt Middle East growth, that figure carried weight. According to portfolio managers I’ve spoken with over the years, Uber’s advice has become more trustworthy since 2023, and the business appears to be conscious of the credibility it has gained by just keeping its promises.

The really interesting part of this is the robotaxi angle. Uber has spent the last two years forming alliances with over twenty businesses, including its 11.52% stake in Lucid Group, instead of investing billions in developing autonomous technology in-house, the route that bled Cruise dry and consumed massive portions of Waymo’s runway. It’s a more modest strategy. Perhaps a more intelligent one. In essence, the company made the decision that being the demand layer was more valuable than being the technology layer. Given the state of internal autonomy programs, it’s difficult to doubt that they had a thorough understanding of the industry.

Even if it receives less ink, user growth is still important. Monthly Active Platform In the gloomy months of 2022, when Uber stock was plummeting and analysts publicly questioned whether the unit economics would ever work, the number of consumers increased by 29 million year over year to 199 million. Additionally, the company is aggressively expanding in Australia and Denmark, two markets that won’t have a significant impact next quarter but point to a longer game.

However, there are justifications for reluctance. The stock is currently trading about 21% below its October 2025 peak, down 4.5% year to date. AI tools are reducing the need for headcount, which sounds fantastic on the phone but raises subtle concerns about whether the company’s growth is slowing down or becoming more efficient. In some ways, Uber is currently in that uncomfortable middle stage—too profitable to be a growth story, but not yet dull enough to be a value one—just as Tesla did years ago when it faced similar doubts about its scaling story.

The math is less harsh than the headlines imply for investors who persevered during the difficult years. A $1,000 investment from five years ago is now worth roughly $1,683; this is a genuine return from a business that many had written off rather than transformative wealth. Uber seems to be content with being itself and has given up on trying to be the next big thing.