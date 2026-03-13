DroneShield Achieves Profitability Milestone Amid Surging Demand

The Australian counter-drone specialist DroneShield has reached a significant financial turning point, reporting its first profitable year in 2025. The company announced record revenues and a substantial shift into the black, supported by an order book that has climbed to unprecedented levels. Its shares have been in a recovery phase for the past fortnight, trading notably above their 200-day moving average.

Strategic Expansion and Operational Scaling

DroneShield is pursuing ambitious growth plans, aiming to quintuple its annual production capacity from 500 million Australian dollars to 2.4 billion AUD by the end of 2026. This expansion will be facilitated by new manufacturing sites in Australia, the United States, and Europe, alongside a planned doubling of its workforce to more than 450 employees. To oversee this scaling, the company has appointed Michael Powell, a veteran with over 25 years in the defense and aerospace sectors, as its new Chief Operating Officer.

The geopolitical climate continues to provide a powerful tailwind. Rising defense budgets across Europe and the increasing deployment of drones in conflict zones are accelerating demand for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) technology. DroneShield’s project pipeline now stands at 2.3 billion AUD, with 1.2 billion AUD of that total spread across 78 distinct projects in Europe alone.

Record Financial Performance in FY2025

The fiscal year 2025 served as a foundational milestone for DroneShield. The company posted revenue of 216.55 million AUD, transitioning to profitability with a net income of 3.52 million AUD. Its adjusted EBITDA reached 36 million AUD, while the gross margin approached 65%—robust figures for a firm that was recently loss-making.

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Growth has been driven not only by core hardware sales of drone defense systems but also by increasing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue. The company is progressively supplementing its hardware business with software subscriptions, creating a more predictable recurring income stream.

A Burgeoning Order Book Provides Visibility

For the current 2026 fiscal year, DroneShield already has 104 million AUD in firm orders on its books. This base has been bolstered by several recent contract announcements, including six agreements worth a combined 21.7 million AUD for portable drone defense systems and a major European military contract valued at 49.6 million AUD—the second-largest single order in the company’s history.

Despite the positive outlook, certain risks persist. A 10.3 million AUD inventory write-down, potential supply chain vulnerabilities, and possible tax liabilities stemming from the corporate structure could pressure future margins.

The coming quarters will be a critical test. Scheduled deliveries from the first quarter of 2026 and anticipated cash receipts in Q2 will demonstrate whether the record order backlog can be reliably converted into revenue and cash flow—and confirm that the newfound profitability is sustainable.

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