Record Results Fail to Impress as Rheinmetall Shares Slide

Despite posting historic financial figures for its 2025 fiscal year, German defense contractor Rheinmetall saw its stock come under significant selling pressure. The market’s disappointment stemmed not from the past year’s performance, but from the company’s revenue forecast for 2026, which fell short of the ambitious targets set by financial analysts.

A Forecast Overshadowing Record Performance

The Düsseldorf-based group reported a 29 percent surge in annual revenue, reaching 9.9 billion euros. Its operating profit expanded by one-third to 1.8 billion euros, reflecting an improved margin of 18.5 percent. However, these robust fundamental results were quickly overshadowed by management’s outlook for the current year. The company’s targeted revenue growth to a range of 14.0 to 14.5 billion euros missed market expectations, which had been set at approximately 15 billion euros.

In response, the equity came under heavy pressure, with shares currently trading at 1,554.00 euros. This price level represents a decline of roughly 22 percent from the stock’s 52-week high. As a financial consolation for shareholders, the board has proposed a significantly increased dividend of 11.50 euros per share, equating to a payout ratio of 45.5 percent.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

Strategic Shift Towards a Full-Spectrum Defense Provider

Beyond the headline numbers, Rheinmetall is advancing a significant strategic transformation. The company, historically focused on land systems and ammunition, is broadening its scope. With the acquisition of Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL), finalized in late February 2026, Rheinmetall gains nine production sites and positions itself as a prime contractor for complete naval vessels. Concurrently, plans are underway to divest the civilian automotive supply division, allowing the group to concentrate fully on its core defense industry business.

Full Order Books Amid Divergent Analyst Views

The company’s medium-term prospects are underpinned by a formidable order backlog, which recently climbed to 63.7 billion euros. Management anticipates this figure will more than double during the current year, reaching 135 billion euros, fueled by national special defense funds and NATO commitments. Market experts have offered mixed reactions to the latest developments:

Jefferies (Chloe Lemarie): Cited concerns over growing pains and a disappointing operational profit in the prior year.

Cited concerns over growing pains and a disappointing operational profit in the prior year. Berenberg Bank (George McWhirter): Highlighted the corporation’s strong medium-term outlook as the key takeaway.

Highlighted the corporation’s strong medium-term outlook as the key takeaway. Goldman Sachs: Maintained a “Buy” rating with a price target of 2,300 euros.

The recent share price movement highlights the tension between a fundamentally sound business and exceptionally high market expectations. Management has charted a clear long-term course, targeting annual revenue of 50 billion euros by 2030 alongside the integration of the new naval division. Successfully doubling the order backlog this year would provide a solid foundation for achieving this ambitious growth trajectory.

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