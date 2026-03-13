Rheinmetall Shares: Record Results Meet Market Skepticism

Despite posting a series of all-time highs in its financial performance, Rheinmetall’s stock experienced a significant sell-off this week, dropping approximately 8% in a single session. The defense contractor’s robust 2025 figures were met with initial disappointment, though shares have since begun a recovery, trading around €1,555.

A Foundation of Record Orders

A standout metric from the report is the company’s order backlog, which provides a clear view of future revenue. By year-end 2025, this backlog had swelled to €63.8 billion, a substantial increase from €46.9 billion the previous year. Of this total, contracts worth €40.85 billion are already firmly secured, laying a solid foundation for the coming years.

Financial Performance Exceeds Expectations

The group’s 2025 revenue advanced by 29% to reach €9.94 billion. Growth in operating profit was even more dynamic, climbing 33% to €1.84 billion. This resulted in an operating margin of 18.5%, a notable expansion from 15.2% in the prior year. In a move that surpassed analyst forecasts, the board proposed raising the dividend to €11.50 per share, significantly above the previous year’s €8.10 and exceeding the consensus estimate of €10.54.

Ambitious Targets for 2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead, management has set ambitious goals. For 2026, Rheinmetall is targeting consolidated revenue between €14.0 and €14.5 billion, which would represent growth of 40% to 45%. The operating margin is expected to improve further to around 19%. CEO Armin Papperger outlined a strategy to build the company into a “global champion,” which includes a massive planned expansion of ammunition production from roughly 70,000 units today to 1.5 million by 2030.

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This organic growth is being supplemented by strategic acquisitions. In early March, Rheinmetall finalized the takeover of shipbuilder NVL, broadening its maritime capabilities. The company has also entered a cooperation agreement with Dutch trailer manufacturer Nooteboom for heavy military vehicles.

Divergent Views from Analysts

Market experts offered mixed interpretations of the results. DZ Bank maintained its “Buy” recommendation, though analyst Holger Schmidt adjusted his fair value estimate down from €2,290 to €2,188. While he revised his near-term estimates, Schmidt reiterated his positive view on the company’s fundamental outlook. In contrast, Warburg Research held a more cautious stance, keeping a “Hold” rating with a price target of €1,700. Analyst Christian Cohrs suggested that the positive trajectory was already largely reflected in the current valuation.

The sharp share price decline following the report appears rooted in earnings figures that, while strong, did not fully meet the highest market expectations. Although the stock has recouped some losses, it remains approximately 22% below its 52-week high of €1,995. Whether the ambitious 2026 forecast will be sufficient to close that gap will become clearer with the release of upcoming quarterly figures.

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