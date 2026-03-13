DroneShield Expands Global Footprint with New European Manufacturing Hub

In a strategic move to capture a larger share of the European defense market, Australian counter-drone specialist DroneShield has initiated production within the European Union for the first time. This marks the company’s inaugural manufacturing operation outside its home country and is a direct response to evolving procurement policies among European militaries.

Strategic Shift Towards Regional Supply Chains

The decision to establish EU-based production is driven by a clear trend: European governments are increasingly favoring local manufacturing and regional supply chains for defense contracts. To remain competitive, foreign suppliers must demonstrate a physical production presence. DroneShield is addressing this requirement head-on, launching its new assembly line in partnership with an established European contract manufacturer on March 11.

This facility will handle full system assembly, encompassing printed circuit board population, precision machining, and cable harnessing. Initial deliveries from this line are scheduled for mid-2026. The timing aligns with the continent’s ReArm Europe initiative, which is significantly boosting defense budgets.

The company’s current project pipeline in Europe is substantial, comprising 78 projects valued at a combined 1.2 billion Australian dollars.

Financial Momentum and Ambitious Growth Targets

DroneShield enters this expansion phase from a position of financial strength. For the 2025 fiscal year, the company reported revenue of AUD 216.5 million—a staggering 276% increase year-over-year—and achieved its first net profit of AUD 3.5 million. Looking ahead, it has a firm order book for 2026 worth AUD 104 million, which includes a major European military contract valued at AUD 49.6 million, the second-largest single order in its history.

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This European production line is a key component of a broader global capacity offensive. The company aims to scale its combined annual production capacity from approximately AUD 500 million in 2025 to AUD 2.4 billion by the end of 2026, representing a fivefold increase within two years. To support this growth, the workforce is projected to expand from 250 to over 450 employees.

Transitioning to Recurring Institutional Business

A core strategic objective for DroneShield is evolving its business model. The goal is to shift from relying on sporadic large orders to securing predictable, recurring procurement, particularly through established NATO channels. Local EU manufacturing is critical to this transition, as it reduces delivery times and mitigates geographic supply chain risks—both essential factors for reliable series supply.

The company is also diversifying its revenue streams. Existing contracts now incorporate Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) components, aiming to generate more predictable income alongside traditional hardware sales.

Investor expectations are high following a period of remarkable share price performance. Over the past twelve months, DroneShield’s stock has advanced approximately 347%. However, it currently trades around 35% below its 52-week high of €3.65, as the market watches closely to see the execution of its ambitious delivery and growth plans.

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