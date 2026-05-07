Parsons Corporation Beat Its Defense Contractor Peers in Q4, Here’s What Made the Difference

Wall Street is confused by a certain type of earnings report, and Parsons Corporation just released one. The fourth quarter appeared to be a disaster on paper. At $1.6 billion, revenue fell 7.5% from the previous year and was about 4% below analyst projections. Shares fell. KeyCorp reduced its projections. The headlines were self-written. However, after spending some time with the numbers, a different perspective begins to emerge.

Parsons reported record adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, a five percent increase from the previous year. In addition to setting a fourth-quarter record, margins increased by 110 basis points to 9.6%. Net income increased by 3%. Operational cash flow increased by 32% to $168 million. In 2025, the company matched its own record from the previous year by winning fifteen contracts totaling more than $100 million. When the company’s secret contract—that enigmatic line item executives keep bringing up without naming—is removed, revenue actually increased by 11% with an 8% organic growth. Which version of Parsons you decide to examine then becomes the question.

In the larger context of defense contractors, this is where things start to get interesting. Together, the fourteen companies that StockStory monitors in this category outperformed consensus revenue projections by 2.1%. Many of my peers’ quarters were cleaner. Mercury Systems exceeded all expectations. CACI reported a 14.5% increase in revenue. By almost thirteen percent, Huntington Ingalls prevailed. Parsons came in close to the bottom of the group on a pure revenue vs. estimate scoreboard. However, scoreboards don’t always indicate the type of game being played.

The Critical Infrastructure section, which most people overlook when considering Parsons as a defense play, is difficult to overlook. In the fourth quarter, that segment’s revenue increased by 12% to $820 million, while its EBITDA increased by 87% to a record $87 million. Margins increased by a ridiculous 420 basis points. This type of operational improvement is typically absent from businesses that are referred to as “soft.” The company’s dual identity—federal work and civil infrastructure—has been guided over the past few years by chair and CEO Carey Smith, and it is beginning to resemble the actual strategy rather than a hedge.

Pausing on the contracts is worthwhile. Parsons was appointed construction manager for the 3.25-mile, sixteen-year Newtown Creek combined sewer overflow tunnel project in New York City. It’s the type of work that quietly clears the backlog for more than 20 years rather than making breathless headlines. Additionally, as part of the Force Design 2028 initiative, there is a new joint venture with GSI Americas for the management of U.S. Coast Guard programs. The fact that the headline EPS missed by six cents is unaffected by any of this. However, it implies that the underlying machine continues to hum.

As this develops, it seems like the market is penalizing Parsons for doing the wrong things. For quarters, the roll-off of the confidential contract has been telegraphed. Every name in the industry is impacted by the macroenvironment, not just this one: the uncertainty surrounding the federal budget, the spending priorities of a new administration, and the ongoing geopolitical tension between Taiwan and Ukraine. However, while peers with weaker margin stories trade at richer multiples, Parsons’ share price hovers around $56, well below the consensus analyst target of $79.42.

It’s still unclear if the headline numbers will improve in 2026 or if there will be more explanation. However, outperforming competitors in defense isn’t always about maximizing profits. Sometimes it’s about who emerges from a turbulent quarter with deeper backlogs, higher margins, and a CEO who still seems to know exactly what she’s doing.