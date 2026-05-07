Corning Stock Just Did Something It Hasn’t Done in 175 Years

On Wednesday, at around noon in New York, traders watching Corning’s ticker most likely gave it a quick double take. Before settling at a 12% gain, shares of a company that most people still associate with kitchen glassware and smartphone screens were up nearly 21% intraday. GLW reached an all-time high of $195.81 by the closing bell, capping a year in which the stock had more than quadrupled. Industrial manufacturers established prior to the American Civil War typically do not make such a move.

A joint press release with Nvidia announcing a multi-year partnership to increase U.S.-based optical connectivity manufacturing served as the catalyst. Nvidia has warrants to purchase an additional 15 million Corning shares at a price of $180 apiece, making a possible $2.7 billion stake. Nvidia is purchasing 3 million Corning shares practically for free. In exchange, Corning is constructing three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas, increasing fiber production by over 50% and optical connectivity output tenfold. Give or take 3,000 new jobs. According to Jensen Huang, it is a component of “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize American manufacturing.”

It’s a powerful statement, and he might actually mean it. Since chips are no longer the bottleneck in AI data centers, Nvidia has been discreetly assembling optical supply partners for more than a year, including Lumentum, Coherent, and now Corning. It’s the transfer of data. Copper simply isn’t fast enough to allow thousands of GPUs in racks to communicate with one another at the speed of light. Glass does. It turns out that Corning has been the quiet authority on this for many years.

In less than a year, the Springboard plan—which Corning’s management uses to communicate long-term goals—has been subtly improved twice. By 2030, the new internal stretch goal is $40 billion in revenue. That is about three times what it was not too long ago. It remains to be seen if they achieved those figures. Technology forecasts have a peculiar tendency to appear aggressive when they are rising and embarrassing when they are falling.

Looking through the analyst notes gives the impression that Wall Street has finally decided what to do with Corning. With more cautious figures, Citigroup, Susquehanna, and Barclays followed Wolfe Research in raising its price target to $230. Buy is the consensus rating. However, the valuation raises questions because a glass company, even one that is suddenly involved in the most significant AI build-out in modern history, is not usually associated with a P/E above 86. The stock was marked as overpriced by InvestingPro. Although there is theoretically room to run given that the RSI is currently close to 52, $200 will probably serve as a psychological ceiling for some time.

What was to come was already hinted at in Corning’s January $6 billion deal with Meta. The Nvidia partnership now validates the company’s positioning as the picks-and-shovels supplier to the hyperscaler arms race. It’s difficult to ignore the subtle symmetry in this situation: a 175-year-old company that once created Edison’s lightbulb glass is now building the machine intelligence infrastructure.

How long the AI capital expenditure cycle lasts will determine whether the stock can sustain these gains. Corning’s multiple could quickly compress in 2027 if hyperscaler spending slows even slightly. However, as of right now, the price and the story are going in the same direction, which is uncommon on the tape.