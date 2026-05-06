Nvidia Stock Price Hits a Crossroads as Alphabet Closes In on the Crown

Right now, Wall Street is experiencing a certain kind of silence that occurs when a narrative that everyone had faith in begins to seem less certain. The chipmaker Nvidia, which spent three years redefining the potential value of a publicly traded company, is now trading like a stock with something to prove. Depending on who is holding the microphone, there are different explanations for why it is currently 196.50 dollars, which is about 9% less than its peak in April. Some point the finger at OpenAI’s lower user base. Others point to Alphabet, which is now within striking distance of Nvidia and has been stealthily pursuing its market capitalization throne.

The numbers themselves still have a cartoonish appearance. a market value of $4.77 trillion. 68 billion dollars in revenue per quarter. An annual growth rate of 73 percent would be considered a printing error in any other industry. However, it appears that investors are pausing on NVDA, something they haven’t done in a long time.

The cloud giants are partly to blame for the unease. Together, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have spent about $725 billion on infrastructure this year. This is a huge wager that the AI build-out will continue at full speed. Eventually, the majority of that money ends up in Nvidia’s order book. However, the same Alphabet that is writing those checks is also producing its own unique chips, which it recently sold straight to Anthropic. As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore the subtle irony that Nvidia’s largest clients are also quietly turning into competitors.

The GTC audience was informed in March by Jensen Huang, who has mastered the art of speaking about the future as though he has already seen it, that the combined orders for Blackwell and the upcoming Vera Rubin platforms could surpass a trillion dollars through 2027. That is twice as much as he stated a year ago. Vera Rubin promises a 90% reduction in inference costs and a 75% reduction in GPU requirements for AI training. The pitch is audacious. It’s unclear if consumers take advantage of this efficiency by paying less or just by requesting more computing power.

According to the company’s own first-quarter forecast, revenue will be 78 billion. The unspoken expectation among traders is that anything below 80 percent could be penalized. Wall Street has pushed its consensus up to 79 percent year-over-year growth. When a stock has made too many people too wealthy for too long, the bar seems to keep rising on its own.

Analyst targets continue to be exceptionally generous. Rosenblatt is requesting $325. Cantor Fitzgerald and Bernstein are at 300. In late April, DBS increased its number to 250. With an average of about 274, there is still room for significant growth from current levels. However, Nvidia has been priced for near-perfection for some time, and targets are forecasts rather than guarantees.

What’s fascinating is how the business appears beneath the clutter. 51 billion dollars in net liquidity. higher than 71% gross margins. Microsoft has warned that infrastructure shortages will persist through 2026 as demand continues to exceed supply. These are not indicators of a troubled company. These are the indicators of a company that might have gone too far or too quickly for the comfort of the market.

The next chapter will likely be revealed on May 20. The talk about Alphabet surpassing Nvidia will stop for another quarter if the numbers are spot on. The narrative changes if they don’t. In any case, the most costly company on the planet is now vulnerable, which may be the most intriguing development of all.