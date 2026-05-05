Stellantis Just Reported Q1 2026 Shipments of 1.4 Million Units, Up 12% Year-Over-Year. The Stock Should Be Higher.

Stellantis appears to be in the midst of a certain level of apathy that Wall Street has reserved for legacy automakers. The Q1 2026 figures are not nuanced. Shipments reached 1.4 million units, up 12% from the previous year. Revenue increased by 6%. After a €22.3 billion net loss in 2025—a figure so high that most investors stopped reading the press release halfway through—adjusted operating income turned back into positive territory at one billion euros. The stock, however, hardly moved. In the days following the release, STLA declined. This type of market response raises questions about what consumers are genuinely waiting for.

The CEO appointed last year, Antonio Filosa, has been cautious in his wording. He described the company’s reorganization in 2025 as a “decisive reset action” and declared it to be “back on a path to sustainable growth.” It’s intriguing how he phrases it, almost defensively, as though he knows the audience is only paying half attention. As you watch the footage of the Toluca plant that went viral following the announcement, you can see the newly badged Jeep Cherokee rolling off the line behind updated Grand Wagoneers. The background workers appear busier than they did a year ago. Ram alone had its best Q1 since 2023, and North America added about 54,000 units, a seventeen percent increase over the same quarter in 2025.

Perhaps the market is just sick of hearing about comebacks from this part of Detroit. Years ago, Tesla encountered a similar level of skepticism, but in reverse: investors disregarded the numbers in favor of believing the dream. The opposite is true for Stellantis. Though confidence hasn’t returned, the numbers are getting better. There’s a feeling that traders would prefer to hold off on rewarding the early evidence until Filosa presents his new industrial plan on May 21. That makes sense, but it also implies that anyone who simply reads the data might be seeing a stock that is cheap in comparison to its real operations.

The report’s section on Europe receives less attention, which seems like a mistake. Shipments to enlarged Europe increased by about 69,000 units, with the Smart Car platform—which includes the Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, and Fiat Grande Panda—driven nearly all of the growth in passenger cars. Just those four nameplates increased sales by 48,000 units, or 85%. The EU30 market share reached 17.5%, the highest level since the first quarter of 2024. Through a joint venture, Leapmotor, a Chinese brand that Stellantis successfully backed into Europe, increased shipments to 27,000, with the entry-level T03 performing remarkably well in Italy. All of this contradicts the conventional narrative that Chinese competitors are devouring European legacy automakers. Instead of merely absorbing the damage, Stellantis seems to be partially absorbing that pressure.

However, the weak points are genuine and deserving of honest identification. Management raised €5 billion in hybrid notes to increase liquidity to €44 billion because industrial free cash flow remained negative at €1.9 billion. Due to pressure from Chinese competitors, shipments from Argentina decreased by 19%. The ongoing Iran war and its knock-on effects on regional logistics caused the Gulf Cooperation Council region to collapse to about 3,000 vehicles, more than halving. The quarter is also being negatively impacted by an IEEPA-related one-time expense, and commodity headwinds are still present. Thus, the image is not clear. However, turnarounds rarely come in neat shapes, so it’s not supposed to be.

The difference between sentiment and substance is difficult to ignore. North America’s order book is up more than 20% from the previous year. In 2026, ten brand-new items and six updated models are planned. With a 28.7% market share, Stellantis Pro One ended the quarter as the top light commercial vehicle manufacturer in Europe. These figures don’t usually indicate that a company is still losing money. It’s unclear if the May industrial plan will alter the atmosphere. However, there is a sense that the market hasn’t chosen to look up from last year’s headlines, and that the recovery has already started. This feeling is quiet, tentative, and unconvinced.