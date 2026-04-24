The Industrial Goods Sector Is Underpriced, Underappreciated, and About to Be Unavoidable

The way industrial goods are currently discussed in financial media is a little amusing. You won’t hear the word “machinery” once in an hour of business news. AI, cloud infrastructure, semiconductors, cryptocurrency, perhaps a brief reference to Tesla, and then back to AI. In the meantime, a Freeport-McMoRan mine in Arizona is operating three shifts, and a Caterpillar dealership in Illinois is moving inventory more quickly than it has in three years. The stocks associated with those activities hardly move at all. It’s beginning to feel like a significant disconnect.

In general, the industrial goods sector includes businesses that manufacture the materials that other businesses use to make things, such as chemical processing equipment, turbines, hydraulics, freight cars, copper, and steel beams. It’s incredibly unglamorous. Additionally, it is directly in front of multiple converging tailwinds. Reshoring has subtly transitioned from a political catchphrase to a line item on the balance sheet. Spending on infrastructure is still navigating multi-year project timelines in both the United States and Europe. Additionally, the expected rate cuts in 2026, which Patrick Manzi of the NADA and others have noted as likely, would do for industrial commodities what they have done in the past: weaken the dollar, increase demand, and direct capital toward hard assets.

It’s difficult to ignore how cheap some of the well-known brands have been. Vale has a dividend yield of almost 11% and trades at about 4.9 times forward earnings. That is the kind of figure you would anticipate from a business that is in decline rather than one that produces nickel, copper, and iron ore on a significant scale. Not far behind is Rio Tinto. In the context of ongoing geopolitical tension, the earlier overcorrection linked to the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine aid has caused valuations to be compressed, even among defense contractors like Lockheed, RTX, and Northrop. Even as the operational data subtly improves, investors seem to have priced these names as if nothing positive could happen to them.

What is causing the lack of interest? The lack of a narrative in the industry is likely the same factor that turned investors away from regional banks in 2023 or EU banks in 2022. It doesn’t create the kind of tech-related press release drama. An AI benchmark trends on social media more than a new cracker plant that opens in Louisiana. However, as I watch this happen, I get the impression that the opportunity is created by the lack of noise. According to Morningstar’s most recent sector valuation breakdown, commodities in particular appear to be genuinely undervalued, while materials are close to neutral and industrials are near fair value. It’s not a moonshot configuration. Patience is rewarded by this type of subtle mispricing.

The deeper story is structural, and it seldom makes headlines. According to BCG’s April 2026 report on industrial asset closures, over the next ten years, up to one in three industrial assets in the steel, mining, and chemical industries may have to make closure decisions. Until you consider what happens to those sites, that seems like bad news. They develop into hubs for logistics. Solar power systems. data centers. sophisticated production facilities. Businesses that successfully handle these shifts—releasing trapped capital, lowering liabilities, and repurposing real estate—are setting themselves up for a second act that differs greatly from the first. A 200-acre cement plant outside of Cleveland is no longer just a cement plant. It’s a choice.

Whether the larger market will catch on before the rate cycle reverses is still up in the air. It appears that investors view the industrial goods sector as a late-cycle trade that they should switch to when technology finally falters. That might or might not be correct. However, the factories are operating. Copper is tight. Contracts for infrastructure are signed. And somewhere in the shadows of the AI trade, an uninteresting old industry is quietly carrying out its routine of creating the physical framework of the economy while the market ignores it.