How Inventory Finance Fraud Is Rising Across U.S. Auto Dealerships — and What Credit Unions Are Doing About It

These days, you’ll notice something subtle when you walk into almost any mid-sized dealership in the Midwest. Three monitors, a quietly humming document scanner, and a small printout that is taped to the wall reminding employees of warning signs are now located on the desks where finance managers used to go through paper applications. It appears fairly unremarkable. However, the individuals occupying those desks will tell you—often in a hushed tone—that the company has evolved in ways that the general public hasn’t yet realized.

Even seasoned underwriters are becoming concerned about the rate at which inventory finance fraud, the type that costs dealerships millions of dollars and lenders millions of dollars, is increasing. Nearly eight out of ten dealers reported seeing an increase in fraud during the previous two years, according to a recent eLEND Solutions survey presented at the 2026 NADA Show. About half completely lost four or more cars. The people in charge of the lots describe something more tangible, even though those figures seem abstract on paper: cars that are driven off, never returned, eventually tracked to ports in Houston or Long Beach, and packed into shipping containers that are headed somewhere a recovery agent can’t realistically follow.

There’s a feeling that the industry either didn’t anticipate it or did and thought the volume would remain controllable. It hasn’t. Vehicle-finance fraud was estimated by the American Financial Services Association to be approximately $9.2 billion in 2024, an increase of more than 16% in just one year. Nowadays, the great majority of cases involve synthetic identities, which are Frankensteined combinations of real Social Security numbers and made-up names. They are made to evade credit-monitoring systems. It took a long time for anyone to realize how widespread the fraud had become because it frequently appears to be a typical default.

This has put credit unions in an odd situation. They surpassed banks and captives to become the nation’s biggest auto loan issuers over the past ten years. Expanded indirect lending partnerships, more expansive field-of-membership regulations, and the allure of being the more amiable option on the loan documentation all came about gradually. However, the same expansion that gave them dominance also made them vulnerable to a fraud ecosystem for which they were ill-prepared. Many had devoted decades to small personal loans and deposits. To be honest, identity fraud on a large scale was someone else’s problem.

It is no longer the case. According to TransUnion’s October analysis, charge-off losses on auto loans are currently about 21 times higher than those on credit cards. The fact that the worst losses are concentrated in the prime and super-prime tiers is more bizarre and more difficult for risk teams to accept. borrowers who appear flawless on paper. The very models that lenders trusted the most were tricked by carefully constructed synthetic profiles.

It has been interesting—and a little unsettling—to watch credit unions change. Some are collaborating with businesses like Point Predictive or introducing GPS-based tracking systems from businesses like PassTime, which can remotely disable a car or notify lenders as soon as a car enters an area it shouldn’t. Others are adding more stringent income verification, dealer monitoring tools, and synthetic fraud scoring models. Finally, there’s a quiet acceptance that when the person being scored doesn’t really exist, traditional credit scores are insufficient.

It’s still unclear if any of this will be sufficient. Credit washing disputes, AI-generated driver’s licenses, and ghost dealerships that disappear before anyone realizes the paperwork was fake are just a few of the new scams that scammers are constantly discovering. It’s difficult to avoid feeling like the industry is lagging behind. Dealers are aware of this. The lenders are aware of this. Furthermore, the majority of those most impacted—credit union members, whose rates may eventually increase to cover these losses—are completely unaware of it.