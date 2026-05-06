BYD Is the King of EVs With Vertically Integrated Capabilities, Here's Whether the Stock Reflects That Reality Yet.

Every long-running market story has a point at which the fundamentals subtly beat the share price, making the difference intriguing in and of itself. That’s about where BYD will be in the spring of 2026. The company has built factories on four continents, surpassed Tesla in global EV sales, reported higher revenue than its American rival, and controlled between 70 and 80 percent of its own component supply—basically everything an investor could reasonably expect from an automaker. Nevertheless, the stock trades at an EV/Sales multiple of less than 1x, at about $13 on the OTC sheets. That figure is difficult to understand for a company that already operates the world’s most vertically integrated automotive business without considering what investors are still unsure about.

The gap appears even more bizarre when you walk through the operational picture. BYD designs its own IGBT and SiC chips through BYD Semiconductor, casts its own motors, laminates its own Blade Battery cells, and uses its own boats to transport completed cars abroad. The Shenshan complex is about four and a half times larger than Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, according to researchers who have visited it. Autonomous mobile robots can glide between coating and formation stations, and warehouse drones can independently reorder stock. According to reports, the Blade battery line employs about 50 workers per gigawatt-hour, which is about a fifth of what a typical Western plant requires. This is not theoretical at all. It has already been funded, operational, and shipping automobiles.

Why, then, is the discount so stubborn? Geography is a part of it. The OTC market is the primary way for American investors to access BYD, which is listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. This is a barrier that many funds are unwilling to overcome. The China discount, which has plagued Chinese stocks since 2021, is partly to blame. It is a combination of geopolitical noise, regulatory concerns, and what appears to be a perpetual risk premium that may or may not be just. The price war at home is another issue. From 377,628 units in June to 341,030 in July, BYD recorded its first monthly delivery decline of 2025. Beijing has begun to take notice of how fiercely domestic EV manufacturers are competing with one another, and policy attention of that nature seldom makes investors feel more at ease.

It’s important to keep in mind how recently the doubts went the other way. Elon Musk was asked in an interview in 2011 if BYD could rival Tesla. He chuckled. “Have you seen their car?” he asked. A reminder that fifteen years of patient capability-building inside Chinese factories outpaced fifteen years of spectacle, that clip now circulates on the internet primarily as a curiosity. Mobile phone batteries were BYD’s first product, followed by e-bikes, electric buses (50,000 of which served 300 cities by 2019), and finally large-scale passenger cars. They learned something from each step that was necessary for the next. Tesla competed. BYD made a compound.

The part that has not yet been proven is the international rollout. There are currently operational or under-construction plants in Thailand, Brazil, Hungary, Turkey, and Pakistan. By mid-2025, Chinese EV brands’ market share in Europe had reached almost 10%. BYD, which had only three stores and double-digit monthly sales two years prior, now operates over 400 locations throughout the continent. Although EU tariffs of up to 48 percent are a major source of friction, localizing production is precisely the workaround that tariffs were intended to promote rather than hinder. In 2026, BYD’s European business might seem like a curiosity, but by 2029, it might look like a significant volume engine. Additionally, there’s a chance that margins will significantly compress along the way.

As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that BYD has been priced by the market for years as a Chinese automaker rather than as a global industrial platform with a vertically integrated cost structure that no Western automaker can match. The recent increase from the February 2026 lows, which was about 22 percent against a flat overall market, indicates that some investors may be beginning to reassess. To be honest, it’s still unclear if the stock accurately represents the operational reality. Already, the factories do. It’s taking a bit longer for the share price to catch up.