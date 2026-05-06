Stellantis’s 2029 Exit Strategy: The Financial Math Behind the Poissy Plant Closure

On a Thursday morning in the middle of April, the announcement was made in a works council meeting room near the assembly lines that had been subtly becoming obsolete for years. Eric Haan, the director of the plant, and Xavier Château, one of the few remaining lieutenants from the Carlos Tavares era, revealed to the group what the majority of employees had already surmised. By the end of 2028, the Poissy plant—the final auto factory in the Paris area—will cease producing automobiles. By 2029, it transforms into a recycling facility, a parts depot, and a location where stamping presses once roared and 3D printers hum. In hindsight, the math would never permit anything else.

The choice practically writes itself when you look at the numbers. In 2023, Poissy produced about 145,800 cars. About 68,000 are predicted for 2026. About 65,000 for 2027. That is more than a 50% decline in just three years, and it wasn’t caused by a single poor quarter. It’s a gradual, structural unwinding, the kind of decline that doesn’t garner media attention until the closure. Car sales in Europe have reached a new ceiling of about 13 million passenger cars annually, still 20% below 2019. It took a $25 billion writedown earlier this year to admit how badly the EV transition has gone against its planning assumptions, and Stellantis is sitting on excess capacity that it is unable to fill.

The portion that merits further examination is the €100 million reinvestment. It appears to be a softening gesture at first glance, a means of keeping the site open, retaining some jobs, and preventing the politicians from yelling. However, it’s also a very cold financial choice. In France, where the government still closely monitors industrial decisions, closing a plant outright can be costly in ways that aren’t always visible in the press release: severance, redeployment costs, regulatory friction, and brand damage. It is most likely less expensive to spend €100 million to transform the site into something useful. It appears that Stellantis ran the conversion scenario and the closure scenario side by side, with the spreadsheet favoring the latter.

The headcount math underneath is particularly noteworthy. There are currently about 1,600 employees, but natural attrition is expected to reduce that number to 1,200 by 2030. By then, about 1,000 new positions were required for the recycling and parts work. As a result, the plant transforms into a different organism that is smaller, older for a while, and then revitalized by new employees who have been trained for roles that were not previously present on this site. If you’ve spent twenty years bolting trim onto a Mokka, it’s the kind of slow-motion transformation that appears orderly on a slide deck but feels less orderly.

This story continues to be pulled by history. The factory was constructed by Ford in the 1940s. It was held by Chrysler. After taking over, Peugeot turned it into French. Nearly 27,000 people were employed there in 1976, and over 500,000 cars were produced annually. It is difficult to reconcile that figure—27,000—with the 1,200 anticipated for 2030. It’s the kind of comparison that causes you to pause your typing. These kinds of plants were the foundation of entire towns. complete expectations of what the European industry was expected to produce.

What Poissy implies about the remainder of Stellantis is the more important question. According to reports, the new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has informed investors that he will focus his spending on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. There are numerous brands and plants in a more ambiguous category as a result. Dongfeng representatives are reportedly visiting other Stellantis locations in search of European production to avoid tariffs, according to Bloomberg. Poissy might not be an isolated conversion, but rather the first of many. Filosa might be acting pragmatically in a manner that Tavares was not permitted to. As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that the European auto industry is no longer debating whether to contract. It is debating how elegantly.