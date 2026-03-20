Geopolitical Tensions Fuel BYD’s International Surge

Escalating tensions in the Middle East, which are disrupting critical oil shipping lanes and sending global fuel prices soaring, are creating an unexpected tailwind for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD. As demand in its domestic Chinese market softens, customers in Southeast Asia are flocking to dealerships, driven by the pressing economic reality of high gasoline costs.

International Strength Offsets Domestic Challenges

This international demand is critically important for BYD. At home in China, sales figures for January and February plummeted by approximately 36% year-over-year. The introduction of a new 5% purchase tax and the expiration of government subsidy programs are significantly dampening domestic demand. In response, BYD is currently implementing aggressive financing offers to stimulate local sales.

The company’s forthcoming annual report for 2025, due later this month, will provide concrete evidence on whether profitable overseas revenue can fully offset the costly discount campaigns and volume decline within China.

Southeast Asian Demand Drives Equity Performance

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has drastically increased energy prices, a pain point acutely felt by drivers in fast-growing economies like the Philippines and Indonesia. In Manila, some BYD dealers are reporting order volumes typically seen over an entire month arriving in just two weeks. The shift to electromobility in these regions is now being dictated not solely by environmental goals, but by hard economic pressure at the fuel pump.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

BYD dominates the market in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Last year, the corporation secured almost 31% of the battery-electric vehicle market there. This international strength is reflected in the company’s share price. On Monday, the Hong Kong-listed stock jumped 7.8%, marking its most substantial single-day gain in over a year. Market experts at Morgan Stanley view this surge as a reaction to improved export prospects and an anticipated recovery in the Chinese auto sector beginning in the spring.

Global Expansion Beyond Asia

BYD’s international offensive extends well beyond Asia. The company’s management reports that it has already received 100,000 orders for its new factory in Brazil. Simultaneously, another production facility is being constructed in Hungary to serve the European market. For the current year 2026, BYD is targeting a total of 1.3 million shipped vehicles globally.

This export success forms a crucial part of the company’s strategy to navigate the contrasting dynamics between its booming international operations and a more challenging home market.

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