Strategic Hiring Move Fuels Hensoldt’s Expansion Ambitions

As Germany’s automotive sector undergoes significant job reductions, defense technology group Hensoldt is capitalizing on the industry’s restructuring to address its own strategic needs. The company has reached a new agreement with struggling automotive supplier AUMOVIO, securing access to hundreds of specialized engineers—a move viewed by the market as an astute solution to a critical talent shortage.

A Pragmatic Response to Industry Shifts

Hensoldt plans to integrate up to 600 highly qualified employees from AUMOVIO’s southern German sites in Ulm, Lindau, and Markdorf. AUMOVIO, a Continental spin-off established only in 2025, is cutting thousands of positions globally. For Hensoldt, this presents a timely opportunity. The profiles of the available personnel, particularly systems engineers and software developers from automotive research, align closely with the expertise required in defense electronics. Investors responded positively to this efficient resolution of the skilled labor challenge: the company’s shares advanced 5.69 percent to €82.60.

Meeting Soaring Demand

This aggressive recruitment drive is fueled by an overwhelming order backlog. Last year alone, new orders surged by 62 percent to €4.71 billion. Major programs, including the Eurofighter project and new air defense radar systems, continue to fill the company’s books, pushing the total order backlog to over €8.8 billion.

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To execute these contracts, Hensoldt aims to create a total of 1,600 new positions this year. The approach follows an established pattern. The previous year, the defense specialist forged similar personnel cooperation agreements with Bosch and for a shuttered Continental plant in Wetzlar. The geographical proximity of the affected AUMOVIO facilities to existing Hensoldt operations is expected to further streamline the transition for the employees involved.

Key Financial Milestones Ahead

The workforce expansion is a core component of a multi-stage investment program. The upcoming financial reports will provide clarity on when the enlarged team translates into accelerated revenue growth:

26 March 2026: Publication of the audited annual financial statements

Publication of the audited annual financial statements 6 May 2026: Presentation of Q1 2026 quarterly figures

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