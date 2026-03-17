Defense Contractor Hensoldt Looks to Automotive Sector for Engineering Talent

German defense group Hensoldt is facing an unusual operational bottleneck. The issue is not a shortage of contracts, but a lack of specialized personnel to execute them. A new cooperation with AUMOVIO, a spin-off from automotive supplier Continental, aims to bridge this gap. The partnership could see up to 600 engineers from the struggling automotive electronics sector transition to developing advanced radar systems instead of brake sensors.

Capacity Constraints Curb Revenue Growth Despite Record Orders

The company’s recent financial results highlight this imbalance. For the 2025 fiscal year, order intake surged by 62% to reach €4.71 billion. Revenue growth, however, was far more modest, increasing by just 9.6% to €2.455 billion. The order backlog has now swelled to €8.83 billion, a figure exceeding three times the annual revenue. This demonstrates that growth is being stalled not by weak demand, but by production and engineering capacity limits.

The agreement with AUMOVIO directly targets this problem. Hensoldt is specifically seeking systems engineers, software developers, and electrical engineers at its southern German sites in Ulm, Lindau, and Markdorf. These are precisely the skill sets present within AUMOVIO’s research and development teams, allowing for a seamless integration into Hensoldt’s value chain.

Broad-Based Expansion and Strategic Acquisition

The recruitment initiative is one component of a larger expansion strategy. After hiring approximately 1,200 new employees in 2025, Hensoldt plans to create an additional 1,600 positions in 2026, primarily within Germany. This effort runs parallel to a site expansion in Aalen and a multi-year investment program totaling around €1 billion between 2025 and 2027.

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In a strategic move to strengthen its supply chain, Hensoldt signed an agreement in early March to acquire Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco, a company it has collaborated with for two decades. The transaction, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will be funded from existing resources and bolsters Hensoldt’s capabilities in a technologically sensitive domain.

Substantial government spending provides a favorable tailwind. Germany’s 2026 defense budget includes a special fund of over €108 billion, while the EU’s SAFE loan program makes an additional €150 billion available. Hensoldt is already benefiting directly, evidenced by orders worth €100 million for its TRML-4D air defense radars as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Management Maintains Cautious Outlook

For the 2026 fiscal year, Hensoldt’s leadership anticipates revenue of approximately €2.75 billion, with an EBITDA margin forecast between 18.5% and 19%. This follows a 2025 margin of 18.4%, which slightly exceeded the company’s own target. Notably, the midpoint of the revenue guidance sits about two percentage points below the current analyst consensus, suggesting management continues to view capacity limitations as a near-term binding constraint.

In a sign of confidence, CEO Oliver Dörre personally purchased company shares in early March, and the supervisory board extended his contract ahead of schedule until the end of 2031. The market will gain further insight into the progress of the hiring drive when the audited annual report is published on March 26, followed by first-quarter results on May 6. These reports will indicate whether the ongoing personnel expansion is already translating into measurably higher delivery rates.

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