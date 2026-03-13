Stadler Rail Secures Dual Contracts, Bolstering Order Book and Strategy

Shares in Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler Rail saw a notable uptick this week, advancing over four percent on the back of two significant contract announcements. The company confirmed a major order from Poland alongside a follow-on agreement from Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), underscoring its strategic focus on sustainable rail transport.

Strategic Wins in Key European Markets

The positive market reaction followed news of a dual contract win on March 12, 2026. The first agreement, valued at approximately €263 million, was secured with the Marshal’s Office of the Greater Poland Voivodeship. This contract includes a firm order for ten five-car FLIRT electric multiple units, complemented by an option for ten additional trainsets. Initial deliveries are scheduled for entry into service in early 2028.

Production for the Polish order will be handled at Stadler’s facility in Siedlce, with the technical development managed by the engineering team in Poznań. This Polish engineering hub is expected to expand its workforce from 100 to 120 specialists over the course of 2026.

Expanding the Battery-Powered Fleet

Concurrently, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) exercised an option within an existing framework agreement, calling for seven additional battery-powered FLIRT trains. The overarching framework, established in July 2023, allows for the procurement of up to 120 battery-electric vehicles. The units ordered this week are slated for delivery in 2028 and will enter service in Lower Austria the following year, displacing diesel-powered trains. According to project estimates, this shift is projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by roughly 1,200 tonnes annually. These vehicles will be manufactured at Stadler’s main plant in Bussnang.

A Clear Focus on Sustainable Mobility

These latest orders reinforce Stadler Rail’s deliberate strategy to strengthen its position in the growing market for low-emission propulsion systems. The company is targeting routes without overhead lines, where battery and hybrid solutions often present a more economical alternative to full electrification. The FLIRT platform, with over 3,000 units sold across 24 countries to date, serves as the cornerstone of this approach.

From an operational perspective, the confirmed delivery timelines extending into 2029 provide enhanced visibility and planning security for Stadler’s production network, supporting stable medium-term capacity utilization.

Despite the recent share price gain, Stadler’s equity closed at €21.36, a level that remains approximately 13 percent below its 52-week high. The contract announcements have been welcomed by investors as a tangible validation of the company’s strategic direction and future revenue pipeline.

