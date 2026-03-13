CATL’s 2025 Financial Results Signal a Landmark Year for the Battery Giant

The world’s leading battery manufacturer, CATL, has unveiled its financial performance for 2025, posting figures that underscore its dominant market position. The company reported a 17% surge in revenue, reaching 423.7 billion yuan. Profit growth was even more robust, with net income climbing 42% year-on-year to 72.2 billion yuan.

Financial Health and Market Dominance

A key indicator of the firm’s solid financial footing was its operating cash flow, which hit 133.2 billion yuan. This strength is built on remarkable volume growth. In 2025, CATL’s total sales of lithium-ion batteries soared to 661 GWh, representing a substantial 39% increase from the prior year.

The company has now secured the top spot in the global vehicle battery market for the ninth consecutive year, commanding a 39.2% share. Its batteries are currently powering over 24 million vehicles worldwide. CATL has also maintained its leadership in the energy storage sector for five years, holding a 30.4% market share and involvement in approximately 2,300 projects globally. Shipments for its energy storage systems witnessed explosive growth, skyrocketing by 160%.

Strategic Expansion and Innovation Pipeline

On the innovation front, CATL invested 22.1 billion yuan in research and development during the year. This expenditure pushed its cumulative R&D spending over the past decade beyond the 90-billion-yuan threshold. Recent product launches include the Shenxing Pro and Freevoy battery systems. The company has also scheduled the commercial rollout of its sodium-ion battery technology for 2026.

Parallel to its innovation drive, CATL is aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint. Its current production capacity stands at 772 GWh, with an additional 321 GWh currently under construction.

Navigating Market Headwinds Through Global Reach

CATL’s growth is particularly notable given the challenging conditions in its home market. In February 2026, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China contracted by 32%. The company has effectively mitigated this domestic slowdown through its international operations, where it holds a 30% market share.

The strong annual results have provided a tailwind for CATL’s shares. The stock has advanced more than 11% in just the past seven trading sessions. It currently trades approximately 5% below its 52-week high of 415.60 CNY.

