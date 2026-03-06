Hensoldt’s Strategic Acquisition Aims to Alleviate Production Constraints

The German defense technology group Hensoldt finds itself in an enviable yet challenging position. A record influx of orders has created a significant backlog, with production capacity struggling to keep pace. In a strategic move to address this structural bottleneck, the company has turned to acquisition, securing a deal to purchase the Dutch electro-optical systems specialist Nedinsco.

Financial Performance Highlights Capacity Strain

The core of Hensoldt’s challenge was laid bare in its 2025 results. New orders surged by 62% to reach €4.71 billion, pushing the total order backlog up by 33% to €8.83 billion. However, revenue growth told a different story, increasing by just 9.6% to €2.455 billion. This widening gap underscores the company’s current inability to convert demand into delivered sales at a matching rate.

Despite the operational headwinds, profitability remained robust. Adjusted EBITDA came in at €452 million, achieving a margin of 18.4% and exceeding the company’s own guidance of at least 18%. The adjusted free cash flow also saw improvement, rising to €347 million. Major contracts for air defense radars, the Eurofighter program, and the P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft were primary growth drivers.

Nedinsco Deal: Integrating a Long-Standing Partner

On March 5, 2026, Hensoldt signed the agreement to acquire Nedinsco. Founded in 1921, the Dutch firm employs approximately 140 people across sites in Venlo and Eindhoven. Its product portfolio includes periscopes, driver vision systems, and subsystems for optronic sensor units.

This transaction, which is to be fully funded from existing resources and completed by mid-2026, represents more than simple geographic expansion. Nedinsco will be integrated into Hensoldt’s Optronics division. A critical facilitating factor is the two-decade-long existing partnership between the two entities; Nedinsco has manufactured components for Hensoldt periscopes for twenty years. This established working relationship is expected to significantly smooth the integration process, providing immediate access to specialized production capabilities and technological expertise.

A Multi-Pronged Strategy for Expansion

Management is deploying a three-part strategy to bridge the capacity gap. For 2026, Hensoldt plans to create approximately 1,600 new jobs, which equates to a workforce expansion of nearly 18% from its current base of 9,000 employees.

Concurrently, the group has earmarked around €1 billion in capital expenditure for the period from 2025 to 2027, focused primarily on scaling up its German production facilities. The Nedinsco acquisition serves as the third strategic lever, allowing Hensoldt to secure established manufacturing capacity and know-how through acquisition rather than solely through internal organic growth.

Cautious Guidance and Corporate Developments

Looking ahead to 2026, Hensoldt’s forecast reflects a realistic assessment of its constraints. The company projects revenue of approximately €2.75 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 18.5% and 19%. Notably, the midpoint of this revenue guidance sits about 2% below the current analyst consensus, signaling management’s acknowledgment of persistent capacity limitations.

In recent corporate developments, CEO Oliver Dörre, whose contract was recently extended ahead of schedule through the end of 2031, privately purchased 1,000 company shares at an average price of €75.25. Major investor BlackRock slightly increased its voting rights stake to 5.06%. The proposed dividend saw a moderate rise from €0.50 to €0.55 per share.

The audited group financial statements are due on March 26, with Q1 2026 figures expected on May 6. These upcoming reports will provide early indicators of whether the capacity expansion strategy is gaining traction and beginning to translate into measurable revenue acceleration. With an order backlog now exceeding three times its annual revenue, the central question for Hensoldt remains: How swiftly can it turn these contracts into realized sales?

