OHB SE Charts Ambitious Course with Defense Expansion and Growth Targets

European aerospace and technology group OHB SE is positioning itself for significant strategic growth, driven by a potential major defense contract and operational momentum from key space programs. The company’s updated financial targets and upcoming annual report will provide critical insights into its trajectory.

Strategic Defense Partnership and SATCOMBw Project

A confirmed collaboration with German defense contractor Rheinmetall forms the cornerstone of OHB’s potential expansion in the defense sector. The partnership, officially disclosed in an ad-hoc announcement in late January, centers on a joint bid for the German Bundeswehr’s SATCOMBw Stage 4 project. This initiative aims to establish a secure satellite communications network in low Earth orbit for the German military.

The scale of the opportunity is substantial, with project estimates cited by the Financial Times reaching up to €10 billion. The envisioned constellation of at least one hundred satellites by 2029 is designed to connect military assets—from tanks and ships to individual soldiers—and reduce dependency on U.S. systems. Within the proposed consortium, Rheinmetall would act as the systems integrator for military applications, while OHB would be responsible for satellite manufacturing and engineering. OHB has proactively expanded its production capacity, including the acquisition of a facility in Schöneck in October, to prepare for series production.

However, the contract is not assured. Airbus Defence and Space, the operator of the existing SATCOMBw Stages 2 and 3, has also confirmed discussions with the German Defense Ministry. Furthermore, OHB acknowledges the competitive landscape shaped by the announced merger of the space divisions of Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, which would create a formidable European rival.

Operational Momentum from Space Launch Sector

Concurrently, OHB’s launch vehicle business is providing tangible positive developments. The successful inaugural commercial flight of the Ariane 6 rocket in mid-February, which deployed 32 satellites for Amazon’s broadband constellation, directly benefits the group. OHB’s subsidiary, MT Aerospace, manufactures tanks and structural components, accounting for approximately ten percent of the Ariane 6 program.

A key financial detail is that MT Aerospace has been fully consolidated within the OHB group since October 2025. Consequently, all revenues from the ramp-up in production now flow entirely into the group’s financial statements. The February launch also initiated the fulfillment of the largest commercial contract in the history of launch provider Arianespace, with Amazon having firmly booked a total of 18 launches.

Revised Mid-Term Financial Objectives

Reflecting this positive operational backdrop, OHB has raised its growth outlook for 2026 and 2027, targeting organic expansion across all its business units. The company cites increasing budgets from the European Space Agency (ESA), the EU, and national customers as primary drivers, with the defense market gaining particular importance.

The updated financial targets are as follows:

* Total Revenue: €1.4 billion (2026), €1.7 billion (2027), and over €2.0 billion (2028).

* EBITDA Margin: 11% (2026), 12% (2027), and over 12% (2028).

* EBIT Margin: 8% (2026), 9% (2027), and over 9% (2028).

Recent order intake figures support this optimistic outlook. In 2025, new orders surged by 24% to approximately €2.1 billion, while the firm order backlog expanded by 47% to over €3.1 billion.

Upcoming Catalyst: Annual Results Presentation

The next significant milestone for investors is the annual financial press conference scheduled for March 19. On this date, OHB will present and explain its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025. This event will reveal whether the company’s operational margins are already keeping pace with its robust revenue growth. The longer-term strategic dimension, however, will continue to hinge significantly on the progression of the SATCOMBw Stage 4 procurement process.

