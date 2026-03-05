Rheinmetall Strengthens Defense Portfolio with Dual Acquisitions

The German defense and automotive group Rheinmetall has significantly expanded its capabilities in autonomous systems and naval technology through two strategic acquisitions. The Düsseldorf-based company has secured a majority stake in Croatian robotics specialist DOK-ING and has finalized its purchase of the military shipbuilder NVL.

Strategic Move into Autonomous Ground Systems

Rheinmetall announced it has taken a 51% controlling interest in DOK-ING, a deal formalized during a signing ceremony in Zagreb. The Croatian firm is recognized for its development and production of heavy-duty unmanned ground vehicles, with a focus on systems for mine clearance and laying. This acquisition grants Rheinmetall direct access to specialized expertise in a high-growth segment of the defense market.

Founder Vjekoslav Majetić will retain a 49% shareholding and continue with the company. The parties have not disclosed the financial terms of the transaction, which remains subject to approval by relevant regulatory authorities. Plans are underway to establish a new center of excellence in Zagreb dedicated to advanced, heavy autonomous vehicle platforms for combat support roles.

Naval Capabilities Enhanced

In a parallel move to bolster its maritime division, Rheinmetall completed the takeover of NVL Group’s military shipbuilding unit from Lürssen on March 1. This acquisition strengthens Rheinmetall’s portfolio, enabling it to offer integrated defense solutions across land, sea, and air domains. The company is positioning itself as a comprehensive, multi-domain systems provider.

Market Context and Shareholder Activity

Rheinmetall shares were quoted at €1,642, reflecting a substantial year-to-date gain of approximately 38%. In a recent regulatory filing, investment giant BlackRock reported holding a total of 7.33% of Rheinmetall’s voting rights. These two concurrent acquisitions underscore Rheinmetall’s aggressive growth strategy within key strategic segments of the global security and defense industry.

