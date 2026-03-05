Rheinmetall Completes Naval Acquisition Amid Market Skepticism

Rheinmetall AG has finalized its strategic acquisition of Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL), marking a significant shift in its business model. The deal integrates four northern German shipyards and approximately 2,100 employees into the Düsseldorf-based defense group, including the historic Hamburg-based shipbuilder Blohm+Voss. This move transitions Rheinmetall from a component supplier to a prime contractor capable of delivering complete warships, though investor reaction has been notably tepid.

Market Reaction Contrasts with Strategic Ambition

Despite the transaction’s completion, Rheinmetall shares have faced downward pressure. Upon the official announcement on March 1, the equity fell 3.5%. The stock currently trades at €1,644.50, which is nearly 18% below its 52-week high of €1,995 and remains well under its 50-day moving average of €1,744.94. Market observers attribute this weakness to a “sell the news” dynamic, as the takeover plans had been public knowledge since September 2025. A brief rally early in the week, fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, proved short-lived.

A New Chapter in Naval Defense

The creation of a new “Naval Systems” division, led by Tim Wagner, fundamentally reshapes Rheinmetall’s portfolio. The company can now supply not only land vehicles and ammunition but also corvettes and frigates, entering a multi-billion euro market where it previously played no leading role. Naval Vessels Lürssen recently reported annual revenue of €1.3 billion. Rheinmetall aims to grow this figure to €5 billion by 2030, targeting an operating margin of 15% for the naval unit.

A key project is already secured: the division will be central to constructing the F126 frigate for the German Bundeswehr. Furthermore, through an existing joint venture, Rheinmetall gains access to technologies for maritime surface drones.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

Investor Focus Shifts to Execution and Guidance

All eyes are now on Rheinmetall’s full-year 2025 results, scheduled for release on March 11. The capital markets await concrete details on how the company will achieve its ambitious growth targets. Management has projected 2026 revenue of €15 to €16 billion, which includes an expected €1.3 to €1.5 billion contribution from NVL. The group’s operating margin is forecast to be between 18% and 20%.

This outlook had already tempered some investor enthusiasm prior to the report. Stakeholders are seeking clarity on how substantial order inflows—including up to €67 billion from German defense funds—will be converted into profitable growth.

An additional potential catalyst could emerge from the drone sector. In late February, the German parliament’s budget committee approved initial contracts worth €268 million each for startups Helsing and Stark Defence. According to the Financial Times, Rheinmetall is poised as a third supplier for a contract of similar volume.

Integration is the Key to Unlocking Value

With the acquisition complete and the structure in place, Rheinmetall must now deliver on its promises. The coming quarters will be critical in demonstrating whether the integration of the NVL shipyards succeeds and the anticipated synergies materialize. Only then is the market likely to re-rate the shares back toward their previous highs.

