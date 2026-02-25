Lockheed Martin Shares Surge on Major Defense Contract Wins

Lockheed Martin Corporation has secured a series of substantial contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, driving significant gains for its stock. The agreements center on a major expansion of missile defense system production, reflecting heightened global demand in the current security environment.

Stock Performance Reflects Robust Order Book

The defense giant’s shares are currently trading at $664, marking an impressive advance of approximately 34% since the start of the year. Over the preceding six-month period, the gain totals 48%. This performance underscores how the broader defense sector is benefiting from sustained high levels of government spending, with Lockheed Martin positioned as a central player in this trend.

Core U.S. Contracts Focus on Missile Defense Ramp-Up

At the heart of the new Pentagon agreements is a plan to dramatically scale up manufacturing capacity for interceptors. Lockheed Martin is tasked with tripling its annual production output for PAC-3 missile segments, targeting a goal of 2,000 units per year. Concurrently, manufacturing lines for the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile system are also slated for expansion.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

These contracts incorporate a profit-sharing structure, providing the corporation with added incentive for rapid execution. The push for increased capacity is a direct response to continuously rising worldwide demand for advanced missile defense technology.

Stable Aircraft Production and International Order

Beyond the U.S. defense contracts, the company has booked an order from the Royal Australian Air Force for C-130J training simulators. Meanwhile, its foundational F-35 fighter jet program continues to deliver steady revenue, maintaining a stable production rate of 156 aircraft annually.

Ad

Lockheed Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lockheed Analysis from February 25 delivers the answer:

The latest Lockheed figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lockheed investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 25.

Lockheed: Buy or sell? Read more here...