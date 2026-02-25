Boeing Stock Gains Momentum as 777X Program Clears Key Hurdle

Boeing’s long-delayed 777X program is finally gaining tangible momentum, providing a potential catalyst for investors focused on the aerospace giant’s operational recovery. The program reached a significant milestone after aviation regulators in both the United States and Europe formally approved the flight simulators designed to train pilots for the new wide-body jet.

Regulatory Approval Sets Stage for Airline Training

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have certified the 777-9 training simulators, a development that moves the aircraft closer to commercial service. This certification, achieved in partnership with simulation specialist CAE, is a critical procedural step. It enables global carriers to begin transitioning their flight crews to the new model well ahead of the official delivery of the first aircraft.

This green light from regulators indicates growing program maturity and offers greater confidence in the timeline for entry into service. Launch customer Lufthansa is scheduled to receive its first simulator in Frankfurt as early as May 2026 to commence crew preparation. For Boeing, this represents a more concrete path toward bringing the aircraft to market.

Solid Operational Performance Provides Foundation

The technical progress on the 777X is supported by a recovering core business. The company’s operational delivery figures show a positive trend. In the fourth quarter alone, Boeing handed over 160 commercial aircraft to customers, generating revenue of $23.9 billion. For the full year, total deliveries reached 600 jets—the company’s highest annual total since 2018.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Market observers view the combination of program advancement and robust delivery numbers favorably. In a recent assessment, Bank of America reiterated its “Buy” rating on Boeing shares on February 24, maintaining a price target of $270. This implies considerable upside from the current trading level of approximately $197.

Some insider selling activity reported alongside this news has been interpreted by experts as non-critical. Transactions by Senior Vice President Ann M. Schmidt, for instance, were linked to covering tax obligations associated with stock-based compensation and are not seen as a shift in internal sentiment regarding the company’s outlook.

With regulatory approval for training infrastructure now secured, the focus shifts to practical implementation with airline customers. The key factor for Boeing’s stock trajectory will be its ability to maintain this momentum and successfully deliver the first 777X aircraft to clients like Lufthansa on schedule.

