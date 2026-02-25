BYD Accelerates Global Strategy with Key Moves in Mexico and China

The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is advancing its international growth strategy on multiple fronts. Two significant developments highlight this push: the imminent acquisition of a manufacturing plant in Mexico and the large-scale deployment of next-generation charging infrastructure in its home market.

Securing a Foothold in the Americas

In a strategic move to establish local production in North America, BYD is in the final stages of negotiations to purchase an existing automotive plant. The facility, located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, was previously operated by Nissan and Mercedes-Benz and boasts an annual production capacity of approximately 230,000 vehicles.

This acquisition serves a dual purpose. Primarily, the site will function as a manufacturing hub for both the Mexican and broader Latin American markets. By taking over an existing factory, BYD significantly shortens the time-to-market compared to constructing a new plant from the ground up. Furthermore, this move strategically reduces the company’s reliance on direct vehicle exports from China, a prudent step in an era of increasing trade barriers and tariffs.

Launching a Megawatt Charging Network

Simultaneously, on February 24, 2026, BYD initiated the widespread rollout of its megawatt-level fast-charging network across China. These high-power stations are being installed at highway access points and dealership locations.

The technology represents a substantial leap forward. The second-generation charging pillars operate at up to 1,000 volts and 1,000 amperes, enabling a charging power of 1,000 kilowatts, with peak capabilities reaching 1,360 kW. A distinctive design feature addresses a common practical issue: the blue, T-shaped pillars utilize a cable pulley system that suspends the charging cables from above. This prevents heavy cables from dragging on the ground, a frequent nuisance at conventional charging stations.

Upgrading Models for Global Markets

For its international customer base, BYD has unveiled the updated ATTO 3 EVO. This electric SUV now rides on an evolved version of the e-Platform 3.0 and has made a critical technological shift from a 400-volt to an 800-volt architecture. This upgrade doubles the maximum charging power to 220 kilowatts.

The vehicle’s engineering also includes a notable drivetrain repositioning. The primary motor has been relocated from the front axle to the rear, giving the base model rear-wheel drive. The space freed up under the hood has been repurposed into additional storage capacity.

A Two-Continent Technology Push

These parallel initiatives—expanding manufacturing capacity and charging infrastructure—illustrate BYD’s two-pronged strategic approach. The company is addressing the critical issue of charging time from both ends: deploying ultra-fast megawatt charging in China while equipping its global models with faster 800-volt systems. This current offensive builds upon the Super e-Platform, which BYD introduced in March 2025 specifically to handle megawatt-level charging performance.

