Tesla Clears Key Regulatory Hurdles for Autonomous Ambitions

Tesla has secured two pivotal regulatory victories, removing significant obstacles for its core business and its future autonomous driving initiatives. The developments, resolving a critical dispute in California and gaining approval for essential technology, shift the investment narrative toward execution.

Settlement Reached in California Marketing Probe

Earlier in the week, Tesla concluded a protracted conflict with California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The agency confirmed that the automaker has implemented sufficient corrective actions regarding the marketing of its “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) driver-assistance systems. The company has revised its advertising to more clearly communicate that these features require active driver supervision.

This agreement carries substantial strategic weight for Tesla. It averts a potential 30-day suspension of its sales and production licenses in the crucial home market of California. The resolution ends a period of legal uncertainty that had been a persistent overhang on the company’s core operations.

FCC Greenlights Core Robotaxi Charging Technology

In a separate but equally critical move, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Tesla an exemption on Wednesday for a new wireless high-power charging system. This technology utilizes ultra-wideband (UWB) signals to enable vehicles to position themselves with precision over a charging pad automatically. The system facilitates efficient energy transfer without the need for any physical plug.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

Analysts view this regulatory approval as the technical cornerstone for Tesla’s planned “Cybercab.” The vehicle is designed as a fully autonomous robotaxi intended to operate and recharge without human intervention. A scalable robotaxi network would be virtually impossible to realize without such automated charging infrastructure.

Institutional Investors Show Diverging Views

Despite these regulatory tailwinds, major institutional investors displayed a notable split in their positioning during the fourth quarter of 2025. While large players like UBS significantly reduced their holdings, Vanguard Group used the market phase to expand its stake. As Tesla’s largest institutional shareholder, the asset manager purchased an additional 6.54 million shares during the same period.

This divergence among financial professionals underscores the ongoing debate over the company’s long-term prospects. With license security and key technology approvals now in hand, the focus for investors is likely to shift away from regulatory risks and toward the operational execution of Tesla’s autonomous driving strategy.

Ad

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Tesla Analysis from February 20 delivers the answer:

The latest Tesla figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Tesla investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 20.

Tesla: Buy or sell? Read more here...