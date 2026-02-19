BYD Faces Headwinds as Domestic Sales Plummet and Legal Scrutiny Mounts

While BYD continues its aggressive European rollout, significant challenges are emerging in its home market. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) titan is navigating a dual crisis: a sharp decline in year-opening sales and fresh legal investigations. This confluence of events leaves investors questioning the depth of the company’s current difficulties.

A Steep Drop in Vehicle Deliveries

The most pressing concern is a fundamental weakening in sales. The company’s deliveries of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) experienced a severe contraction in January, falling approximately 30.1% year-over-year to 210,051 units. The pure battery-electric vehicle (BEV) segment was hit hardest, registering a decline of 33.6%. This stark drop-off contrasts sharply with the firm’s outward expansion efforts and forms the core of the present investor unease.

Legal Uncertainties Cloud the Outlook

Adding to the operational pressures is a new layer of legal uncertainty. Since February 17, law firms acting on behalf of investors have been examining potential violations of securities laws. The probe was triggered by a brief incident on February 13, when the U.S. Department of Defense temporarily placed BYD on a list of companies allegedly supporting the Chinese military, only to remove it minutes later. Although fleeting, this event caused noticeable share price volatility and now demands legal clarification, further dampening market sentiment.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

European Push Continues Amidst Turmoil

Despite these domestic headwinds, BYD is pressing forward with its international strategy. The company officially launched sales of the updated version of its “Seal” electric sedan in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Priced from £45,730 for the base model, the launch incorporates customer feedback into the vehicle’s redesign.

Engineers have substantially increased boot capacity to 485 liters and expanded the front storage compartment (frunk) to 72 liters. Technological upgrades include a new driver monitoring system. The range-topping dual-motor variant, priced at £48,730, maintains a driving range of approximately 520 kilometers (323 miles).

The Strategic Dichotomy

The current situation for BYD is defined by a clear divergence: robust operational expansion in Europe set against acute softness in its core domestic business. The coming quarterly reports will reveal whether new models like the Seal can offset the negative impact of the sales slump and legal complications. For now, the company must manage this period of contrasting fortunes.

