DroneShield Set to Release Audited Annual Results

Investors are awaiting the official audited financial statements for fiscal year 2025 from Australian counter-drone specialist DroneShield, scheduled for release on Monday, February 23. The figures are expected to confirm a year of explosive growth, following a preliminary trading update in January that signaled record performance. The market will also scrutinize the company’s guidance for the upcoming 2026 financial period.

Record Revenue Growth and Profitability Shift

Preliminary data indicates DroneShield achieved annual revenue of AUD 216.5 million for 2025. This represents a staggering 277 percent increase compared to the previous year. The fourth quarter alone contributed AUD 51.3 million to the top line, marking a 94 percent surge.

A significant turnaround in profitability was already evident in the first half of the year. Revenue for that period jumped 210 percent to AUD 72.3 million, transforming a prior loss of AUD 4.8 million into a profit of AUD 2.1 million. Operational cash flow stood at AUD 7.7 million for Q4 and reached AUD 23.4 million for the full year. Customer receipts in the final quarter totaled AUD 63.5 million.

A Robust Foundation for the Year Ahead

The company enters the new financial year with a substantial backlog of secured orders valued at AUD 95.9 million, its strongest opening position on record. One particularly dynamic segment is the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, which expanded by 475 percent during the fourth quarter.

Management Changes Follow Insider Share Sales

The upcoming report follows a period of executive changes. On February 10, DroneShield appointed Michael Powell as its Chief Operating Officer. Powell brings more than 25 years of experience from the defense and aerospace sectors, including previous roles at Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse.

This appointment came after a series of notable insider transactions in late 2025. In early November, Chief Executive Officer Oleg Vornik sold approximately 14.8 million shares for roughly AUD 49 to 50 million. Other senior executives also divested holdings, with total insider sales amounting to around AUD 70 million. In response, DroneShield implemented mandatory minimum shareholding requirements for its board and senior management. Additionally, US CEO Matt McCrann departed the company in mid-November without a stated reason.

Key Investor Focus Areas for the Announcement

While the audited results will likely formalize the preliminary numbers, the forward-looking commentary will be critical. Market participants will be assessing DroneShield’s capacity to convert its multi-billion-dollar sales pipeline into firm revenue. Questions remain about the gross margin achievable at scale and the trajectory of the high-growth, recurring SaaS segment.

With cost structures now largely fixed, the focus is shifting toward sustained profitability and operational leverage. The AUD 95.9 million order book provides a solid foundation; the initial trading months of 2026 will reveal whether the remarkable growth pace of the prior year can be maintained.

