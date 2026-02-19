Boeing Secures Landmark Deals and Regulatory Approval

Boeing has announced a series of significant developments, marking a strong resurgence for the aerospace giant. The company has finalized multi-billion dollar aircraft orders from Vietnam and received the final regulatory clearance for a critical acquisition, positioning itself favorably against its European rival.

Regulatory Hurdle Cleared for Spirit AeroSystems Acquisition

In a major corporate milestone, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) granted its final approval for Boeing’s takeover of supplier Spirit AeroSystems on February 17, 2026. This decision concludes a months-long review process that is vital for Boeing’s vertical integration strategy.

The regulatory approval, however, came with strict conditions designed to preserve competition within the aviation supply chain. Boeing is required to divest certain Spirit assets and must guarantee that the supplier will continue serving competing military aircraft manufacturers.

Vietnamese Carriers Place Historic Orders

Concurrent with this regulatory progress, Boeing secured substantial new business during a diplomatic visit to Washington, D.C. Two Vietnamese airlines committed to purchasing nearly 100 jets in total.

The national carrier, Vietnam Airlines, placed an order for 50 Boeing 737-8 (MAX) aircraft. This represents a strategic shift, as it marks the airline’s first purchase of single-aisle planes from the U.S. manufacturer. Based on 2025 list prices, the agreement is valued at approximately $8 billion.

An even larger commitment came from the new airline Sun PhuQuoc Airways, which signed a deal for up to 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-body jets. With an estimated value reaching $22.5 billion, this stands as the largest wide-body aircraft order in Vietnam’s aviation history. Both carriers cited the aircraft’s operational efficiency and a 20 to 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption and emissions as the primary reasons for their fleet decisions.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The timing of these announcements is advantageous for Boeing. While the U.S. firm bolsters its order book, its competitor Airbus is reportedly facing supply chain challenges, including the need to reduce its 2027 production targets for the A320 family due to engine shortages.

Market reception has been positive. Boeing’s share price currently trades at 203.95 euros, reflecting a year-to-date gain of over 14 percent. Market analysts view the Vietnamese market as highly attractive, with projections indicating the country’s annual passenger traffic will double to exceed 75 million within a decade.

The delivery schedule for these newly ordered jets is set for the period between 2030 and 2032, ensuring long-term utilization of Boeing’s production lines.

